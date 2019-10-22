First Cricket
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 19 Oct 22, 2019
NAM vs SCO
Namibia beat Scotland by 24 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 18 Oct 21, 2019
CAN vs NIG
Canada beat Nigeria by 50 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 23, 2019
BER vs NAM
ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 23, 2019
NIG vs OMA
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
    India wrapped things up quickly on Day 4, taking just 12 balls to take the remaining two wickets to beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs. The win in Ranchi Test has helped India make a cleansweep of 3-0 in the Test series. AP

    Shahbaz Nadeem clinched the last two wickets for India, first getting rid of Theunis de Bruyn with Wriddhiman Saha taking a good low catch behind the stumps. On the next ball, he removed Lungi Ngidi to end the match with a tally of four wickets. AP

    Lungi Ngidi was the last man to get out but his dismissal got more pain for his batting partner at non-strikers' end. He smashed Nadeem on the first ball he faced and the ball hit Anrich Nortje (right) who came in the way. He was in excruciating pain before being consoled by Ngidi. That was a bizarre end to South Africa's disappointing tour. AP

    Indian pace duo - Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami - collected 10 wickets together in the third Test. Many of those were bowled dismissals which assures the fact that they attacked the stumps and benefitted. India's pace attack was a huge factor in this Test series win. AP

    Rohit Sharma was adjudged as Man of the match and Man of the series in the Freedom Trophy 2019. He scored his maiden double hundred in Tests, registering a score of 212 in first innings of the match. He accumulated 529 runs in three matches to win the Man of the series award. AP

    Virat Kohli is a happy man and captain. His team continues to sit atop the World Championship rankings with a massive 240 points. All other teams have combined points total of 232. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
