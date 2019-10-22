1/6 India wrapped things up quickly on Day 4, taking just 12 balls to take the remaining two wickets to beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs. The win in Ranchi Test has helped India make a cleansweep of 3-0 in the Test series. AP

2/6 Shahbaz Nadeem clinched the last two wickets for India, first getting rid of Theunis de Bruyn with Wriddhiman Saha taking a good low catch behind the stumps. On the next ball, he removed Lungi Ngidi to end the match with a tally of four wickets. AP

3/6 Lungi Ngidi was the last man to get out but his dismissal got more pain for his batting partner at non-strikers' end. He smashed Nadeem on the first ball he faced and the ball hit Anrich Nortje (right) who came in the way. He was in excruciating pain before being consoled by Ngidi. That was a bizarre end to South Africa's disappointing tour. AP

4/6 Indian pace duo - Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami - collected 10 wickets together in the third Test. Many of those were bowled dismissals which assures the fact that they attacked the stumps and benefitted. India's pace attack was a huge factor in this Test series win. AP

5/6 Rohit Sharma was adjudged as Man of the match and Man of the series in the Freedom Trophy 2019. He scored his maiden double hundred in Tests, registering a score of 212 in first innings of the match. He accumulated 529 runs in three matches to win the Man of the series award. AP