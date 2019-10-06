First Cricket
VAN in MAL | 5th T20I Oct 04, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
SL in PAK | 1st T20I Oct 05, 2019
PAK vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
SL in PAK Oct 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
    Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century on Day four of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. After scoring 176 in the first innings, the Mumbai batsman registered a score of 127 in the second. AP

    Ravichandran Ashwin is all smiles after dismissing Kagiso Rabada early in the day as the Proteas were dismissed for 431 runs. The Tamil Nadu cricketer registered impressive figures of 7-145 to give the hosts a 71-run lead. AP

    Keshav Maharaj celebrates as he dismisses India opener Mayank Agarwal early in the second innings. AP

    Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate his fifty. His knock of 81, along with Rohit's 127, propelled India to 323-4 declared. AP

    Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Dean Elgar early in the Proteas' run chase of 395. After Day 4, the visitors' were 11-1, needing another 384 to win the first Test. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

