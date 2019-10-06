1/5 Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century on Day four of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. After scoring 176 in the first innings, the Mumbai batsman registered a score of 127 in the second. AP

2/5 Ravichandran Ashwin is all smiles after dismissing Kagiso Rabada early in the day as the Proteas were dismissed for 431 runs. The Tamil Nadu cricketer registered impressive figures of 7-145 to give the hosts a 71-run lead. AP

3/5 Keshav Maharaj celebrates as he dismisses India opener Mayank Agarwal early in the second innings. AP

4/5 Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate his fifty. His knock of 81, along with Rohit's 127, propelled India to 323-4 declared. AP