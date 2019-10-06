Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara heroics set-up huge run-chase for South Africa on Day 4 of first Test against India
Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century on Day four of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. After scoring 176 in the first innings, the Mumbai batsman registered a score of 127 in the second. AP
Ravichandran Ashwin is all smiles after dismissing Kagiso Rabada early in the day as the Proteas were dismissed for 431 runs. The Tamil Nadu cricketer registered impressive figures of 7-145 to give the hosts a 71-run lead. AP
Keshav Maharaj celebrates as he dismisses India opener Mayank Agarwal early in the second innings. AP
Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate his fifty. His knock of 81, along with Rohit's 127, propelled India to 323-4 declared. AP
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Dean Elgar early in the Proteas' run chase of 395. After Day 4, the visitors' were 11-1, needing another 384 to win the first Test. AP
