ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
BAN in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
    India skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 43-ball knock of 85 as the hosts registered a series-levelling eight- wicket win in Rajkot on Thursday. AP

    Bangladesh opener Liton Das built a 60-run stand with Mohammad Naim for the first wicket. Liton scored 29 runs off 21 balls. AP

    Washington Sundar took the wicket of Mohammad Naim, who was caught by Shreyas Iyer at deep mid-wicket. AP

    Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar played a cameo innings of 30 runs off 20 balls following Naim's dismissal. AP

    Deepak Chahar picked the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah towards the end of the innings. The visitors registered a total of 153-6 from 20 overs. AP

    India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan built a 118-run stand for the first wicket as the visiting bowlers were completely outplayed in the run-chase. AP

    Aminul Islam's wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was more like a consolation for Bangladesh as the hosts needed just less than 30 runs to win after the dismissal. AFP

    Shreyas Iyer shakes hands with Soumya Sarkar following the Men in Blue's eight-wicket win to equal the three-match series 1-1. This was a perfect way to cap off Rohit Sharma's 100th T20I. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

