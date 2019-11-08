Rohit Sharma caps off 100th T20I with roaring display as India clinch series-levelling win over Bangladesh in Rajkot
-
1/8
India skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 43-ball knock of 85 as the hosts registered a series-levelling eight- wicket win in Rajkot on Thursday. AP
-
2/8
Bangladesh opener Liton Das built a 60-run stand with Mohammad Naim for the first wicket. Liton scored 29 runs off 21 balls. AP
-
3/8
Washington Sundar took the wicket of Mohammad Naim, who was caught by Shreyas Iyer at deep mid-wicket. AP
-
4/8
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar played a cameo innings of 30 runs off 20 balls following Naim's dismissal. AP
-
5/8
Deepak Chahar picked the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah towards the end of the innings. The visitors registered a total of 153-6 from 20 overs. AP
-
6/8
India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan built a 118-run stand for the first wicket as the visiting bowlers were completely outplayed in the run-chase. AP
-
7/8
Aminul Islam's wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was more like a consolation for Bangladesh as the hosts needed just less than 30 runs to win after the dismissal. AFP
-
8/8
Shreyas Iyer shakes hands with Soumya Sarkar following the Men in Blue's eight-wicket win to equal the three-match series 1-1. This was a perfect way to cap off Rohit Sharma's 100th T20I. AP
Loading...