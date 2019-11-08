1/8 India skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 43-ball knock of 85 as the hosts registered a series-levelling eight- wicket win in Rajkot on Thursday. AP

2/8 Bangladesh opener Liton Das built a 60-run stand with Mohammad Naim for the first wicket. Liton scored 29 runs off 21 balls. AP

3/8 Washington Sundar took the wicket of Mohammad Naim, who was caught by Shreyas Iyer at deep mid-wicket. AP

4/8 Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar played a cameo innings of 30 runs off 20 balls following Naim's dismissal. AP

5/8 Deepak Chahar picked the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah towards the end of the innings. The visitors registered a total of 153-6 from 20 overs. AP

6/8 India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan built a 118-run stand for the first wicket as the visiting bowlers were completely outplayed in the run-chase. AP

7/8 Aminul Islam's wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was more like a consolation for Bangladesh as the hosts needed just less than 30 runs to win after the dismissal. AFP