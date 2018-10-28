First Cricket
Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu slam tons before Khaleel Ahmed rips West Indies apart as India register massive win in 4th ODI

FirstCricket Staff, Oct,29 2018
    Rohit Sharma led the way among the Indian batsmen, smashing 162 off 137 balls. AP

    Ambati Rayudu boosted his chances of sealing the No 4 spot in ODIs by slamming his third century in the format. AP

    Virat Kohli had a rare failure, getting dismissed for a meagre 16. AP

    Virat Kohli celebrates after running Kieran Powell out with a direct hit. AP

    Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering figures of 3/13. AP

    Rovman Powell gets his off-stump rattled by an in-swinger from Khaleel Ahmed. AP

    MS Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash to dismiss Keemo Paul. AP

    Jason Holder remained unbeaten on 54 to guide West Indies to 153. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6739 120
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
