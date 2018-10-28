1/8 Rohit Sharma led the way among the Indian batsmen, smashing 162 off 137 balls. AP

2/8 Ambati Rayudu boosted his chances of sealing the No 4 spot in ODIs by slamming his third century in the format. AP

3/8 Virat Kohli had a rare failure, getting dismissed for a meagre 16. AP

4/8 Virat Kohli celebrates after running Kieran Powell out with a direct hit. AP

5/8 Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering figures of 3/13. AP

6/8 Rovman Powell gets his off-stump rattled by an in-swinger from Khaleel Ahmed. AP

7/8 MS Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash to dismiss Keemo Paul. AP