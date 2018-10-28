Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu slam tons before Khaleel Ahmed rips West Indies apart as India register massive win in 4th ODI
Rohit Sharma led the way among the Indian batsmen, smashing 162 off 137 balls. AP
Ambati Rayudu boosted his chances of sealing the No 4 spot in ODIs by slamming his third century in the format. AP
Virat Kohli had a rare failure, getting dismissed for a meagre 16. AP
Virat Kohli celebrates after running Kieran Powell out with a direct hit. AP
Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering figures of 3/13. AP
Rovman Powell gets his off-stump rattled by an in-swinger from Khaleel Ahmed. AP
MS Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash to dismiss Keemo Paul. AP
Jason Holder remained unbeaten on 54 to guide West Indies to 153. AP