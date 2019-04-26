1/7 Rajasthan Royals claimed a morale-boosting victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, who suffered their sixth consecutive defeat. Rajasthan chased down 176 with three wickets in hand thanks to some late big-hitting from Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer. Sportzpics

2/7 Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first. Pacer Varun Aaron showed fine form and dismissed both openers Chirs Lynn and Shubman Gill cheaply. Sportzpics

3/7 There were concerns regarding Dinesh Karthik's form with the bat, but on Thursday, he silenced his critics by playing a superb knock. He made 97 from just 50 balls, smashing nine sixes and seven fours. Sportzpics.

4/7 Andre Ruseell has been in an outstanding form with the bat but he couldn't make much of an impact on Thursday. He was dismissed for mere 14 runs as KKR made 175/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Sunil Narine started his spell on a terrific note, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith. He conceded just 25 runs in his four overs, taking two wickets in the process. Sportzpics

6/7 Just 17, Riyan Parag played one helluva knock, hitting 47 runs in a crucial period to help Rajasthan stay in the chase. Unfortunately, he became a victim of hit wicket in the penultimate over. Sportzpics