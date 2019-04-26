First Cricket
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • 1/7
    Rajasthan Royals claimed a morale-boosting victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, who suffered their sixth consecutive defeat. Rajasthan chased down 176 with three wickets in hand thanks to some late big-hitting from Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first. Pacer Varun Aaron showed fine form and dismissed both openers Chirs Lynn and Shubman Gill cheaply. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    There were concerns regarding Dinesh Karthik's form with the bat, but on Thursday, he silenced his critics by playing a superb knock. He made 97 from just 50 balls, smashing nine sixes and seven fours. Sportzpics.

  • 4/7
    Andre Ruseell has been in an outstanding form with the bat but he couldn't make much of an impact on Thursday. He was dismissed for mere 14 runs as KKR made 175/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    Sunil Narine started his spell on a terrific note, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith. He conceded just 25 runs in his four overs, taking two wickets in the process. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Just 17, Riyan Parag played one helluva knock, hitting 47 runs in a crucial period to help Rajasthan stay in the chase. Unfortunately, he became a victim of hit wicket in the penultimate over. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    With nine needing from the final over, Jofra Archer didn't waste any time in clinching the victory. He smashed a four and a six to ensure Rajasthan cross the line comfortably. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

