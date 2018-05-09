First Cricket
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Rishabh Pant's ton for Delhi Daredevils goes in vain as Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan power Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory

FirstCricket Staff, May,11 2018
  • 1/7

    Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to make it to the playoffs of this season's Indian Premier League after beating Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets. Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan played crucial role in their team's win after Rishabh Pant's blistering knock propelled Delhi to 187/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to bat first. The move didn't really work at first as they lost both their openers – Prithivi Shaw and jason Roy – in successive balls. Shakib Al Hasan did the damage with a sublime over. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    At one stage Delhi Daredevils were struggling at 98/4, but then Rishabh Pant shifted gears. Displaying a range of shots, Pant was at his attacking best against some of the best bowlers in the tournament. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    He scored his first 50 runs in 36 balls but the next 50 came in just 20 deliveries. This was his first IPL century. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 128 runs from 63 balls, and smashing 15 fours and seven sixes in the process. This is the highest score by an Indian in T20s. Sunrisers had a tough task to chase down 188 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their opener Alex Hales early but that did not impact their chase. Skipper Kane Williamson, who had a brilliant season so far, made sure that his team stays in the match. He remained unbeaten till the end scoring 83 from 53 balls. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Shikhar Dhawan also stepped up to the task played a blinder for his team. He made 92 runs in just 50 balls and his 176-run with Kane Williamson for the second wicket ensured Sunrisers victory with seven balls to spare. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

