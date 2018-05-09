1/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to make it to the playoffs of this season's Indian Premier League after beating Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets. Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan played crucial role in their team's win after Rishabh Pant's blistering knock propelled Delhi to 187/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

2/7 Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to bat first. The move didn't really work at first as they lost both their openers – Prithivi Shaw and jason Roy – in successive balls. Shakib Al Hasan did the damage with a sublime over. Sportzpics

3/7 At one stage Delhi Daredevils were struggling at 98/4, but then Rishabh Pant shifted gears. Displaying a range of shots, Pant was at his attacking best against some of the best bowlers in the tournament. Sportzpics

4/7 He scored his first 50 runs in 36 balls but the next 50 came in just 20 deliveries. This was his first IPL century. Sportzpics

5/7 Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 128 runs from 63 balls, and smashing 15 fours and seven sixes in the process. This is the highest score by an Indian in T20s. Sunrisers had a tough task to chase down 188 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

6/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their opener Alex Hales early but that did not impact their chase. Skipper Kane Williamson, who had a brilliant season so far, made sure that his team stays in the match. He remained unbeaten till the end scoring 83 from 53 balls. Sportzpics