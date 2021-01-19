Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill help India breach Fortress Gabba, seal historic Test series win over Australia
India chased down the improbably 328-run target set by Australia to become the first team in 32 years to win a Test at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, sealing the four-match series in their favour as well.
India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur buries ghost of 10-ball debut, says Gabba heroics a 'dream come true'
Shardul took three wickets with the ball in Australia's first innings and then top-scored for India with a 67 as he got involved with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rearguard partnership to keep India in contention.
India vs Australia: The Pat Cummins show, injury scares for visitors headline Day 3 of Sydney Test
You didn’t need this day, or even this game, or this summer, to know that Cummins is operating, largely, in a league of his own even during this seemingly golden age for fast bowling. Since the start of 2018, no bowler has more Test wickets than Cummins’ 121 and no one in the top-12 of that list is within two points of his surreal average of 19.33.
India vs Australia: 'Depth of Indian cricket is scary' Twitterati react to India breaching 'fortress' Gabba
The injury-depleted India squad played with no fear, ending Australia’s unbeaten run at the Gabba that dated to 1988.