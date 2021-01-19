Firstcricket

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill help India breach Fortress Gabba, seal historic Test series win over Australia

India chased down the improbably 328-run target set by Australia to become the first team in 32 years to win a Test at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, sealing the four-match series in their favour as well.

FirstCricket Staff January 19, 2021 15:29:49 IST
Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill help India breach Fortress Gabba, seal historic Test series win over Australia
Rishabh Pant celebrates with teammates after guiding the visitors to a historic win at the Gabba on the final day of the fourth Test. AP

Indian players do a lap of honour around the Brisbane Cricket Ground while waving the tricolour after sealing a 2-1 series triumph. AP

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne finally completes a century at his home ground on Day 1 after coming close a couple of times this series. AP

T Natarajan celebrates his first ever Test wicket, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1. AP

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar stood tall to rescue India from 186/6, helping them finish on 336, 33 short of the Australian total. AP

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers in India's first innings with figures of 5/57, his second five-for this series. AP

Mohammed Siraj had an emotional celebration after collecting his maiden five-wicket haul in only his third Test, helping restrict Australia to 294 on the penultimate day. AP

Shubman Gill once again set the tone for a successful Indian chase with a lively 91 on the final day, aided by eight fours and two sixes. AP

Cheteshwar Pujara battled his way through pain after receiving copping multiple blows to produce a gritty 54 on the final day.

Australia's Pat Cummins with the Player of the Series Award for his 21 wickets at an average and economy of 20.04 and 2.59 respectively. AP

The victorious Indian contingent poses with the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the end of a successful tour Down Under. AP

January 19, 2021

India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur buries ghost of 10-ball debut, says Gabba heroics a 'dream come true'
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur buries ghost of 10-ball debut, says Gabba heroics a 'dream come true'

Shardul took three wickets with the ball in Australia's first innings and then top-scored for India with a 67 as he got involved with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rearguard partnership to keep India in contention.

India vs Australia: The Pat Cummins show, injury scares for visitors headline Day 3 of Sydney Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: The Pat Cummins show, injury scares for visitors headline Day 3 of Sydney Test

You didn’t need this day, or even this game, or this summer, to know that Cummins is operating, largely, in a league of his own even during this seemingly golden age for fast bowling. Since the start of 2018, no bowler has more Test wickets than Cummins’ 121 and no one in the top-12 of that list is within two points of his surreal average of 19.33.

India vs Australia: 'Depth of Indian cricket is scary' Twitterati react to India breaching 'fortress' Gabba
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: 'Depth of Indian cricket is scary' Twitterati react to India breaching 'fortress' Gabba

The injury-depleted India squad played with no fear, ending Australia’s unbeaten run at the Gabba that dated to 1988.