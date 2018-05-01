First Cricket
IPL | Match 32 May 02, 2018
DEL Vs RAJ
Delhi Daredevils beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 31 May 01, 2018
BLR Vs MUM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw help Delhi Daredevils stay afloat in IPL 2018 with win over Rajasthan Royals

FirstCricket Staff, May,03 2018
  • 1/6

    Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer stitched a solid 92-run third-wicket stand. Sportzpics

  • 2/6

    Prithvi Shaw got Delhi Daredevils off to a strong start with a 25-ball 47. Sportzpics

  • 3/6

    Ben Stokes takes a catch at the long on boundary to dismiss Rishabh Pant for a 29-ball 69. Sportzpics

  • 4/6

    Delhi Daredevils huddle at the start of the Rajasthan Royals innings. Sportzpics

  • 5/6

    Jos Buttler plays a reverse paddle during his fiery, 26-ball innings of 67. Sportzpics

  • 6/6

    Prithvi Shaw and Trent Boult hug each other following Delhi Daredevils' four-run victory. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6
8
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

