Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw help Delhi Daredevils stay afloat in IPL 2018 with win over Rajasthan Royals
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer stitched a solid 92-run third-wicket stand. Sportzpics
Prithvi Shaw got Delhi Daredevils off to a strong start with a 25-ball 47. Sportzpics
Ben Stokes takes a catch at the long on boundary to dismiss Rishabh Pant for a 29-ball 69. Sportzpics
Delhi Daredevils huddle at the start of the Rajasthan Royals innings. Sportzpics
Jos Buttler plays a reverse paddle during his fiery, 26-ball innings of 67. Sportzpics
Prithvi Shaw and Trent Boult hug each other following Delhi Daredevils' four-run victory. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|2
|
Hyderabad
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|5
|
Bangalore
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|6
|
Delhi
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
Rajasthan
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|8
|
Mumbai
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
