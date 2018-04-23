1/7 With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now third in the points table. Sportzpics

2/7 Shikhar Dhawan grimaces after copping a blow to his left knee. Sportzpics

3/7 Yusuf Pathan scored 29 off 33 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 Birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar cuts a cake at the Wankhede Stadium along the sidelines of the MI-SRH match. Sportzpics

5/7 Rashid Khan bagged the Man of the Match award for his figures of 4-1-11-2. Sportzpics

6/7 Basil Thampi collected the final wicket of the Mumbai Indians innings. Sportzpics