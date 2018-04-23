Resolute Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defend low score against struggling Mumbai Indians
With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now third in the points table. Sportzpics
Shikhar Dhawan grimaces after copping a blow to his left knee. Sportzpics
Yusuf Pathan scored 29 off 33 balls. Sportzpics
Birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar cuts a cake at the Wankhede Stadium along the sidelines of the MI-SRH match. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan bagged the Man of the Match award for his figures of 4-1-11-2. Sportzpics
Basil Thampi collected the final wicket of the Mumbai Indians innings. Sportzpics
Siddharth Kaul collected three wickets for just 23 runs. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Punjab
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Chennai
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|
Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|4
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
