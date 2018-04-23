First Cricket
IPL | Match 23 Apr 24, 2018
MUM Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Resolute Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defend low score against struggling Mumbai Indians

FirstCricket Staff, Apr,25 2018
  • 1/7

    With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now third in the points table. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Shikhar Dhawan grimaces after copping a blow to his left knee. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Yusuf Pathan scored 29 off 33 balls. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    Birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar cuts a cake at the Wankhede Stadium along the sidelines of the MI-SRH match. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Rashid Khan bagged the Man of the Match award for his figures of 4-1-11-2. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Basil Thampi collected the final wicket of the Mumbai Indians innings. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Siddharth Kaul collected three wickets for just 23 runs. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Hyderabad
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

