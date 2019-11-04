1/6 Bangladesh registered their maiden T20I win against India on 3 November. This was possible courtesy of disciplined bowling effort from visitors and fine knock of 60 runs from experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim. AP

2/6 Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to bat first on a 'sticky' wicket at Delhi, which was slow in nature. Rohit Sharma was removed for just 9. Shafiul Islam picked his wicket. AP

3/6 India's Shikhar Dhawan looked rusty in the first T20I and struggled to get going, failing to connect and play the big shots. Yet his 41-run knock was important to take India to 148 for 6. AP

4/6 After Shikhar Dhawan's exit, wickets continued to tumble for India. Shivam Dube, on international debut, scored just 1, Rishabh Pant too failed to up the run scoring rate. It took Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar's quick-fire knocks, to take India to a fighting total after the end of 20 overs. AP

5/6 Pacer Deepak Chahar got India to a good start with the ball as he picked up Liton Das very cheaply in just the first over of the day. AP