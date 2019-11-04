First Cricket
BAN in IND | 1st T20I Nov 03, 2019
IND vs BAN
Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS | 1st T20I Nov 03, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Match Abandoned
ENG in NZ Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Saxton Oval, Nelson
PAK in AUS Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Manuka Oval, Canberra
  • 1/6
    Bangladesh registered their maiden T20I win against India on 3 November. This was possible courtesy of disciplined bowling effort from visitors and fine knock of 60 runs from experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim. AP

  • 2/6
    Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to bat first on a 'sticky' wicket at Delhi, which was slow in nature. Rohit Sharma was removed for just 9. Shafiul Islam picked his wicket. AP

  • 3/6
    India's Shikhar Dhawan looked rusty in the first T20I and struggled to get going, failing to connect and play the big shots. Yet his 41-run knock was important to take India to 148 for 6. AP

  • 4/6
    After Shikhar Dhawan's exit, wickets continued to tumble for India. Shivam Dube, on international debut, scored just 1, Rishabh Pant too failed to up the run scoring rate. It took Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar's quick-fire knocks, to take India to a fighting total after the end of 20 overs. AP

  • 5/6
    Pacer Deepak Chahar got India to a good start with the ball as he picked up Liton Das very cheaply in just the first over of the day. AP

  • 6/6
    Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls to help his side cross the victory line. His innings included 8 fours and 1 six. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

