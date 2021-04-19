RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR; Shikhar Dhawan shines in DC's win against PBKS
Take a look at the best photos from Sunday's IPL matches involving Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.
One of the main reasons Dhawan has enjoyed batting at Wankhede is because he can swivel on the backfoot easily and allow the ball to come at him on pace of the surface alone. Further, it means he is able to manoeuvre the bowling as he deems fit.
The Mumbai batsman dominated the Vijay Hazare Trophy like no other in the history of the tournament, amassing a whopping 827 runs in eight matches.
Dhawan was ably supported by Prithvi Shaw (32 off 15) first up and then skipper Rishabh Pant (15) and Marcus Stoinis (27 not out) as DC chased down 196 in 18.2 overs.