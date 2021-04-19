Firstcricket

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR; Shikhar Dhawan shines in DC's win against PBKS

Take a look at the best photos from Sunday's IPL matches involving Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

FirstCricket Staff April 19, 2021 15:23:44 IST
RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR; Shikhar Dhawan shines in DC's win against PBKS
RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bangalore made it three wins on a trot as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs on Sunday to go on top of the table. Sportzpics

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

Virat Kohli couldn't make a big impact against KKR but in-form Glenn Maxwell played a terrific knock. He made 78 off just 49 deliveries smashing three sixes and nine boundaries. Sportzpics

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

AB de Villiers played another blinder, helping his team to post 204-4 in 20 overs. Mr 360 remained unbeaten on 76 in just 34 balls at a strike-rate of 223. Sportzpics

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

In the chase, KKR kept losing wickets. Andre Russell top-scored with 31 as they made 168-8 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel continued his good form with the ball, taking 2/17 in his four overs. Sportzpics

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

In the other match on Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan helped Delhi Capitals chase down 196 with 10 balls to spare against Punjab Kings. Dhawan showed his range of shots with a superb 92, hitting 13 fours and two sixes in the process. Sportzpics

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

Punjab Kings were made to bat first and openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were off to a great start. Mayank made 69 in 36 balls and scored at a strike-rate of 291.6. Sportzpics

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

Kl Rahul made 61 in 51 deliveries as Punjab Kings ended up with 195-4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR Shikhar Dhawan shines in DCs win against PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw ensured Delhi get a good start. Later, Marcus Stoinis showcased his power-hitting as he remained unbeaten on 27 off 13 to ensure DC reach the target in 18.2 overs. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 19, 2021 15:23:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

IPL 2021: Destiny’s child Shikhar Dhawan storms back into T20 World Cup contention again
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Destiny’s child Shikhar Dhawan storms back into T20 World Cup contention again

One of the main reasons Dhawan has enjoyed batting at Wankhede is because he can swivel on the backfoot easily and allow the ball to come at him on pace of the surface alone. Further, it means he is able to manoeuvre the bowling as he deems fit.

IPL 2021: Was worried about my technique after getting dropped in Australia, says DC's Prithvi Shaw
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Was worried about my technique after getting dropped in Australia, says DC's Prithvi Shaw

The Mumbai batsman dominated the Vijay Hazare Trophy like no other in the history of the tournament, amassing a whopping 827 runs in eight matches.

IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan guides Delhi Capitals to six-wicket win over Punjab Kings
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan guides Delhi Capitals to six-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Dhawan was ably supported by Prithvi Shaw (32 off 15) first up and then skipper Rishabh Pant (15) and Marcus Stoinis (27 not out) as DC chased down 196 in 18.2 overs.