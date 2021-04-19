RCB remain unbeaten with victory over KKR; Shikhar Dhawan shines in DC's win against PBKS

IPL 2021: RCB's middle order brilliance shines in emphatic win over KKR RCB will take great pride in the fact that Virat Kohli or Devdutt Paddikal are yet to post big scores at the top and yet the team finds itself undefeated after three matches. In the past couple of years, De Villiers has lacked that partner in the middle order. With Maxwell arriving and in form, it gives RCB more stability in the middle order.