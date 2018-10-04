First Cricket
NZW in AUS | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
PAKW in BAN | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Ravindra Jadeja slams ton as dominant India post 649 before restricting West Indies to 94/6 on Day 2

FirstCricket Staff, Oct,05 2018
  • 1/6

    Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his maiden Test century on Day 2 of the first Test. AP

  • 2/6

    Rishabh Pant struck a lively 92 off 84 balls before getting dismissed. AP

  • 3/6

    India captain Virat Kohli brought up his 24th Test century, on the second day of the first Test at Rajkot. AP

  • 4/6

    Devendra Bishoo celebrates the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2. AP

  • 5/6

    Mohammed Shami celebrates with Virat Kohli after castling Windies opener and captain Kraigg Brathwaite. AP

  • 6/6

    Ravindra Jadeja collected the wicket of Sunil Ambris for nine runs from the five overs he bowled on Day 2. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

