Ravindra Jadeja slams ton as dominant India post 649 before restricting West Indies to 94/6 on Day 2
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his maiden Test century on Day 2 of the first Test. AP
Rishabh Pant struck a lively 92 off 84 balls before getting dismissed. AP
India captain Virat Kohli brought up his 24th Test century, on the second day of the first Test at Rajkot. AP
Devendra Bishoo celebrates the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2. AP
Mohammed Shami celebrates with Virat Kohli after castling Windies opener and captain Kraigg Brathwaite. AP
Ravindra Jadeja collected the wicket of Sunil Ambris for nine runs from the five overs he bowled on Day 2. AP