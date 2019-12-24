First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Dec 26, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  • 1/6
    Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur forged an unbeaten 30-run stand to guide India to a four-wicket win. Sportzpics

    Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur forged an unbeaten 30-run stand to guide India to a four-wicket win. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Debutant Navdeep Saini dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase to collect figures of 2/58. Sportzpics

    Debutant Navdeep Saini dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase to collect figures of 2/58. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Nicholas Pooran continued his rich vein of form by smashing a blistering 89 off 64 balls. Sportzpics

    Nicholas Pooran continued his rich vein of form by smashing a blistering 89 off 64 balls. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Kieron Pollard finished unbeaten on 74 off 51 balls as West Indies posted a challenging total of 315/5. Sportzpics

    Kieron Pollard finished unbeaten on 74 off 51 balls as West Indies posted a challenging total of 315/5. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to an ideal start in the steep run chase with a 122-run opening stand. Sportzpics

    KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to an ideal start in the steep run chase with a 122-run opening stand. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    Virat Kohli chops on to his stumps off Keemo Paul's bowling to depart for 85. Sportzpics

    Virat Kohli chops on to his stumps off Keemo Paul's bowling to depart for 85. Sportzpics




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...