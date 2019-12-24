Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur guide India to four-wicket win over West Indies in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1
Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur forged an unbeaten 30-run stand to guide India to a four-wicket win. Sportzpics
Debutant Navdeep Saini dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase to collect figures of 2/58. Sportzpics
Nicholas Pooran continued his rich vein of form by smashing a blistering 89 off 64 balls. Sportzpics
Kieron Pollard finished unbeaten on 74 off 51 balls as West Indies posted a challenging total of 315/5. Sportzpics
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to an ideal start in the steep run chase with a 122-run opening stand. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli chops on to his stumps off Keemo Paul's bowling to depart for 85. Sportzpics
