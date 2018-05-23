Rashid Khan's all-round heroics helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 2nd Qualifier
Rashid Khan was the pick of the Sunrisers attack with figures of 3/19. Sportzpics
Kane Williamson rings the bell at the Eden Gardens ahead of the second Qualifier. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan chipped in with a useful innings of 34 off 10 balls. Sportzpics
Chris Lynn top-scored for KKR with a 31-ball 48. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill steered KKR in the middle stages of their innings with a knock of 30. Sportzpics
Siddharth Kaul celebrates after dismissing Piyush Chawla. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|3
|
Kolkata
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|4
|
Rajasthan
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|5
|
Mumbai
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|6
|
Bangalore
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10