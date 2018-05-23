First Cricket
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
Rashid Khan's all-round heroics helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 2nd Qualifier

FirstCricket Staff, May,27 2018
  • 1/6

    Rashid Khan was the pick of the Sunrisers attack with figures of 3/19. Sportzpics

  • 2/6

    Kane Williamson rings the bell at the Eden Gardens ahead of the second Qualifier. Sportzpics

  • 3/6

    Rashid Khan chipped in with a useful innings of 34 off 10 balls. Sportzpics

  • 4/6

    Chris Lynn top-scored for KKR with a 31-ball 48. Sportzpics

  • 5/6

    Shubman Gill steered KKR in the middle stages of their innings with a knock of 30. Sportzpics

  • 6/6

    Siddharth Kaul celebrates after dismissing Piyush Chawla. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

