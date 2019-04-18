First Cricket
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • 1/6
    Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten 61 off 44 as SRH chased down the easy target of 133 to beat CSK by six wickets in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Suresh Raina captained CSK against Kane Williamson's SRH in the absence of MS Dhoni, who was rested due to a back issue. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Faf du Plessis continued his good form at the top of the order as he smashed 45 of 31 balls to give CSK a good start but poor batting from following batsmen and some disciplined bowling from SRH restricted Chennai to 132/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Rashid Khan was once again the star bowler for the Hyderabad franchise. In his four overs, Rashid took two wickets while giving away just 17. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    David Warner along with his opening partner Bairstow gave SRH a quickfire start. The Australian slammed 50 off 25 and added 66 for the first wicket before Bairstow took control of the chase. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    Vijay Shankar, who is expected to bat at No 4 for India at the World Cup, scored just seven off 11 in his first match after the squad announcement. However, he did take a wicket. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

