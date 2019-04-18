Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow help SRH beat CSK in MS Dhoni's absence, break three-game losing streak
Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten 61 off 44 as SRH chased down the easy target of 133 to beat CSK by six wickets in IPL 2019. Sportzpics
Suresh Raina captained CSK against Kane Williamson's SRH in the absence of MS Dhoni, who was rested due to a back issue. Sportzpics
Faf du Plessis continued his good form at the top of the order as he smashed 45 of 31 balls to give CSK a good start but poor batting from following batsmen and some disciplined bowling from SRH restricted Chennai to 132/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan was once again the star bowler for the Hyderabad franchise. In his four overs, Rashid took two wickets while giving away just 17. Sportzpics
David Warner along with his opening partner Bairstow gave SRH a quickfire start. The Australian slammed 50 off 25 and added 66 for the first wicket before Bairstow took control of the chase. Sportzpics
Vijay Shankar, who is expected to bat at No 4 for India at the World Cup, scored just seven off 11 in his first match after the squad announcement. However, he did take a wicket. Sportzpics