1/6 Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten 61 off 44 as SRH chased down the easy target of 133 to beat CSK by six wickets in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

2/6 Suresh Raina captained CSK against Kane Williamson's SRH in the absence of MS Dhoni, who was rested due to a back issue. Sportzpics

3/6 Faf du Plessis continued his good form at the top of the order as he smashed 45 of 31 balls to give CSK a good start but poor batting from following batsmen and some disciplined bowling from SRH restricted Chennai to 132/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

4/6 Rashid Khan was once again the star bowler for the Hyderabad franchise. In his four overs, Rashid took two wickets while giving away just 17. Sportzpics

5/6 David Warner along with his opening partner Bairstow gave SRH a quickfire start. The Australian slammed 50 off 25 and added 66 for the first wicket before Bairstow took control of the chase. Sportzpics