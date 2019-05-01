First Cricket
IPL | Match 49 Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
Match Abandoned
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • 1/7
    In a five-over-a-side shootout Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal weaved his magic to claim at hat-trick dismissing Royal Challengers Banglaore's big guns Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Rain eventually forced the match to be called off when just 10 balls shy from a full five-over contest with Rajasthan requiring 22 runs to win. Both teams shared one point and by the virtue of it, RCB were knocked out of the tournament. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    RCB skipper Virat Kohli found himself at the wrong side of the coin toss yet again, losing his 10th in 13 games. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    The incessant rains in Bengaluru after the toss delayed the start of the play for more than three hours. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    After multiple delays and inspections late the umpires after 3 hours and 26 minutes of original start time gave the nod to start the match. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Groundstaff had a field day working tirelessly to make the playing conditions fit to play on. Sporzpics

  • 7/7
    Virat Kohli began RCB innings with a bang, slamming two sixes off the first two balls of the encounter for six. RCB skipper was dismissed for 25 off 7 balls. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


