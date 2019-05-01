Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal basks hat-trick glory in washout; RCB eliminated
-
1/7
In a five-over-a-side shootout Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal weaved his magic to claim at hat-trick dismissing Royal Challengers Banglaore's big guns Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics
-
2/7
Rain eventually forced the match to be called off when just 10 balls shy from a full five-over contest with Rajasthan requiring 22 runs to win. Both teams shared one point and by the virtue of it, RCB were knocked out of the tournament. Sportzpics
-
3/7
RCB skipper Virat Kohli found himself at the wrong side of the coin toss yet again, losing his 10th in 13 games. Sportzpics
-
4/7
The incessant rains in Bengaluru after the toss delayed the start of the play for more than three hours. Sportzpics
-
5/7
After multiple delays and inspections late the umpires after 3 hours and 26 minutes of original start time gave the nod to start the match. Sportzpics
-
6/7
Groundstaff had a field day working tirelessly to make the playing conditions fit to play on. Sporzpics
-
7/7
Virat Kohli began RCB innings with a bang, slamming two sixes off the first two balls of the encounter for six. RCB skipper was dismissed for 25 off 7 balls. Sportzpics