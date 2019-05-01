1/7 In a five-over-a-side shootout Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal weaved his magic to claim at hat-trick dismissing Royal Challengers Banglaore's big guns Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics

2/7 Rain eventually forced the match to be called off when just 10 balls shy from a full five-over contest with Rajasthan requiring 22 runs to win. Both teams shared one point and by the virtue of it, RCB were knocked out of the tournament. Sportzpics

3/7 RCB skipper Virat Kohli found himself at the wrong side of the coin toss yet again, losing his 10th in 13 games. Sportzpics

4/7 The incessant rains in Bengaluru after the toss delayed the start of the play for more than three hours. Sportzpics

5/7 After multiple delays and inspections late the umpires after 3 hours and 26 minutes of original start time gave the nod to start the match. Sportzpics

6/7 Groundstaff had a field day working tirelessly to make the playing conditions fit to play on. Sporzpics