1/6 India may have not dominated Day 3 completely yet they had an upper hand at close of play, leading South Africa by a massive 326 runs. South Africa were bowled out for 275 runs in their first innings. AP

2/6 Proteas resumed the day at 36 for 3 but they were soon 53 for 5 before Faf du Plessis brought assurance in innings with the knock of 64 runs but the Indian bowlers kept the visitors on a tight leash with disciplined bowling. Faf scored 64 before departing home, leaving Proteas reeling at 128 for 6. AP

3/6 From 128 for 6, Proteas were soon 162 for 8 and it appeared as if the first innings will be finished rather quickly. However, Vernon Philander and Keshav Mahara displayed great resilience and put on 109-run stand for the ninth wicket to save some grace for the visitors on Day 3. AP

4/6 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj showed immense courage with the bat in hand, striking his maiden fifty and eventually registering his highest score in Tests (72). AP

5/6 R Ashwin was yet again at his brutal best. He picked up four wickets, those of Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj and No 11 Kagiso Rabada. He showed why he is a huge force at home for India. AP