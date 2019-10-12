First Cricket
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  • 1/6
    India may have not dominated Day 3 completely yet they had an upper hand at close of play, leading South Africa by a massive 326 runs. South Africa were bowled out for 275 runs in their first innings. AP

  • 2/6
    Proteas resumed the day at 36 for 3 but they were soon 53 for 5 before Faf du Plessis brought assurance in innings with the knock of 64 runs but the Indian bowlers kept the visitors on a tight leash with disciplined bowling. Faf scored 64 before departing home, leaving Proteas reeling at 128 for 6. AP

  • 3/6
    From 128 for 6, Proteas were soon 162 for 8 and it appeared as if the first innings will be finished rather quickly. However, Vernon Philander and Keshav Mahara displayed great resilience and put on 109-run stand for the ninth wicket to save some grace for the visitors on Day 3. AP

  • 4/6
    South Africa's Keshav Maharaj showed immense courage with the bat in hand, striking his maiden fifty and eventually registering his highest score in Tests (72). AP

  • 5/6
    R Ashwin was yet again at his brutal best. He picked up four wickets, those of Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj and No 11 Kagiso Rabada. He showed why he is a huge force at home for India. AP

  • 6/6
    A fan entered the field uninvited to touch Rohit Sharma's feet and in the process made Hitman tip over him. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar who was commentating at that time, fumed at the happening, saying that security inside the stadium should be more alert to avoid such instances. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
