  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami put India on brink of historic win at Adelaide

FirstCricket Staff, Dec,09 2018
    Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin took two wickets each to reduce Australia to 104/4, chasing 323, on day four. AP

    Cheteshwar Pujara made a crucial 71 in second innings after scoring a ton in first. AP

    Ajinkya Rahane finally found some form as he scored 70 to help India set a record target of 323. AP

    Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in second innings as he snared six wickets for 122. AP

    Shaun Marsh battled hard to save the day for Australia and finished day four on unbeaten 31 off 92 balls. Twitter @BCCI

    Jasprit Bumrah left the field midway after hurting his shoulder while fielding but returned back soon after. AP

    R Ashwin took two wickets including that of Usman Khawaja to push Aussies to the brink. AFP



