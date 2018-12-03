R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami put India on brink of historic win at Adelaide
1/7
Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin took two wickets each to reduce Australia to 104/4, chasing 323, on day four. AP
2/7
Cheteshwar Pujara made a crucial 71 in second innings after scoring a ton in first. AP
3/7
Ajinkya Rahane finally found some form as he scored 70 to help India set a record target of 323. AP
4/7
Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in second innings as he snared six wickets for 122. AP
5/7
Shaun Marsh battled hard to save the day for Australia and finished day four on unbeaten 31 off 92 balls. Twitter @BCCI
6/7
Jasprit Bumrah left the field midway after hurting his shoulder while fielding but returned back soon after. AP
7/7
R Ashwin took two wickets including that of Usman Khawaja to push Aussies to the brink. AFP