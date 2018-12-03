1/7 Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin took two wickets each to reduce Australia to 104/4, chasing 323, on day four. AP

2/7 Cheteshwar Pujara made a crucial 71 in second innings after scoring a ton in first. AP

3/7 Ajinkya Rahane finally found some form as he scored 70 to help India set a record target of 323. AP

4/7 Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in second innings as he snared six wickets for 122. AP

5/7 Shaun Marsh battled hard to save the day for Australia and finished day four on unbeaten 31 off 92 balls. Twitter @BCCI

6/7 Jasprit Bumrah left the field midway after hurting his shoulder while fielding but returned back soon after. AP