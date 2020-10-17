Firstcricket

Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar shine as Mumbai Indians complete season double against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders an eight-wicket loss in Abu Dhabi on Friday to register their sixth win in eight games and move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

FirstCricket Staff October 17, 2020 17:42:35 IST
Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar shine as Mumbai Indians complete season double against Kolkata Knight Riders
Eoin Morgan, appearing in his first match as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, alongside his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma at the toss in Abu Dhabi. Sportzpics

Nathan Coulter-Nile, replacing James Pattinson for Mumbai Indians, celebrates after getting Nitish Rana caught-behind for 5. Sportzpics

Pat Cummins' quickfire 53 helped KKR recover from a collapse to post 148/5. Sportzpics

Quinton de Kock anchored the MI chase of the 149-run target with an unbeaten 78 that also earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav is bowled off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling for a run-a-ball 10. Sportzpics

Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya celebrate after guiding Mumbai Indians to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders with the defending champions completing a season-double over the Kolkata-based franchise. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 17, 2020 17:44:35 IST

