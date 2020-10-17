Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar shine as Mumbai Indians complete season double against Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders an eight-wicket loss in Abu Dhabi on Friday to register their sixth win in eight games and move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, de Kock seal Mumbai's easy win
Done and dusted! Mumbai chase down 149 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. KKR have been outplayed by the best team of this season. This is Mumbai's 21st win over Kolkata in IPL.