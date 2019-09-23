First Cricket
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 6 Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
    South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma celebrate the team's nine-wicket victory over India in the third T20I at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With the first match being washed out and India having won the second, the trophy was shared after the series ended 1-1. AP

    South Africa's Beuran Hendricks is ecstatic after dismissing Rohit Sharma, who was the first to depart. India had won the toss and put themselves to bat. AP

    On a rare day when even Virat Kohli failed to produce a huge innings at his IPL home ground, Shikhar Dhawan rose to the occasion to give a smile on the Indian fans with a top-scoring innings of 36. His knock consisted of four fours and two sixes. AP

    Kagiso Rabada is all smiles with Quinton de Kock after dismissing Ravindra Jadeja. Rabada finished with figures of 3-39 as the hosts were restricted to 134-9. AP

    After de Kock and Reeza Hendricks started strongly, Hardik Pandya struck late in the chase to break the 76-run opening stand by dismissing Hendricks. AP

    Nothing stopped captain de Kock from playing another entertaining innings, as his knock of 79 off just 52 balls took the Proteas over the line, thereby avoiding a series defeat. AP

    Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock pose with the trophy after the three-match series ended with a scoreline of 1-1. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

