1/7 South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma celebrate the team's nine-wicket victory over India in the third T20I at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With the first match being washed out and India having won the second, the trophy was shared after the series ended 1-1. AP

2/7 South Africa's Beuran Hendricks is ecstatic after dismissing Rohit Sharma, who was the first to depart. India had won the toss and put themselves to bat. AP

3/7 On a rare day when even Virat Kohli failed to produce a huge innings at his IPL home ground, Shikhar Dhawan rose to the occasion to give a smile on the Indian fans with a top-scoring innings of 36. His knock consisted of four fours and two sixes. AP

4/7 Kagiso Rabada is all smiles with Quinton de Kock after dismissing Ravindra Jadeja. Rabada finished with figures of 3-39 as the hosts were restricted to 134-9. AP

5/7 After de Kock and Reeza Hendricks started strongly, Hardik Pandya struck late in the chase to break the 76-run opening stand by dismissing Hendricks. AP

6/7 Nothing stopped captain de Kock from playing another entertaining innings, as his knock of 79 off just 52 balls took the Proteas over the line, thereby avoiding a series defeat. AP