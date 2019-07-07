1/10 South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in a tight contest at Old Trafford. This was also the last time the world saw Imran Tahir (extreme right) and JP Duminy (centre) as the two Proteas announced retirement from international cricket. AFP

2/10 South Africa's Quinton de Kock gave a quick start, smashing 52 off 51 balls but yet again departed after a good start. not being able to convert the fifty into a big century. AFP

3/10 South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis laid the foundation of the win for Proteas by scoring a gritty hundred. Rassie van der dussen played well for his 97-ball 95 to guide the team home to 325/6. AFP

4/10 South Africa came back strongly in the match after getting rid of David Warner. It was Chris Morris brought his fall by bowling tight line and length deliveries. AFP

5/10 Despite the fall of wickets at one end, David Warner occupied the crease and smashed 17th ODI century to keep the hopes alive of his team. He able supported by Alex Carey on the other end. AFP

6/10 India's bowling unit yet again was brilliant with the ball in hand. They restricted Lankans to 264/7. The star bowlers was Jasprit Bumrah who picked up 3 for 37.

7/10 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews starred for Sri Lanka with the bat, striking 113 off 128 balls to take the team total to 264/7. AFP

8/10 Chasing the total, Rohit Sharma yet again showed his class and stroked the fifth World Cup 2019 century against Sri Lanka. AFP

9/10 India lost Rohit, Rahul and Rishabh but Virat Kohli made sure he was there till the end to guide the team to an easy win. AFP