ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 1/10
    South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in a tight contest at Old Trafford. This was also the last time the world saw Imran Tahir (extreme right) and JP Duminy (centre) as the two Proteas announced retirement from international cricket. AFP

  • 2/10
    South Africa's Quinton de Kock gave a quick start, smashing 52 off 51 balls but yet again departed after a good start. not being able to convert the fifty into a big century. AFP

  • 3/10
    South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis laid the foundation of the win for Proteas by scoring a gritty hundred. Rassie van der dussen played well for his 97-ball 95 to guide the team home to 325/6. AFP

  • 4/10
    South Africa came back strongly in the match after getting rid of David Warner. It was Chris Morris brought his fall by bowling tight line and length deliveries. AFP

  • 5/10
    Despite the fall of wickets at one end, David Warner occupied the crease and smashed 17th ODI century to keep the hopes alive of his team. He able supported by Alex Carey on the other end. AFP

  • 6/10
    India's bowling unit yet again was brilliant with the ball in hand. They restricted Lankans to 264/7. The star bowlers was Jasprit Bumrah who picked up 3 for 37.

  • 7/10
    Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews starred for Sri Lanka with the bat, striking 113 off 128 balls to take the team total to 264/7. AFP

  • 8/10
    Chasing the total, Rohit Sharma yet again showed his class and stroked the fifth World Cup 2019 century against Sri Lanka. AFP

  • 9/10
    India lost Rohit, Rahul and Rishabh but Virat Kohli made sure he was there till the end to guide the team to an easy win. AFP

  • 10/10
    KL Rahul finally converted a good start into a century. He scored 111 off 118 balls and formed a massive 189-run stand for first wicket, which was crucial in the chase. AFP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

