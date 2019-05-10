Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant lead Delhi Capitals to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 Eliminator
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the match knowing that victory was essential. Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, and decided to bowl, a move that paid dividends. Image Courtesy: SportzPics
Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first, but saw Wriddhiman Saha depart fairly early. Martin Guptill did well to get 36 of 19, and Manish Pandey chipped in with 30 runs. Image Courtesy: SportzPics
Keemo Paul bagged three wickets as Delhi Capitals limited Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162. Image Courtesy: SportzPics
19-year-old Prithvi Shaw got Delhi Capitals off to an excellent start, scoring 56 from 38 balls. Image Courtesy: SportzPics
Rishabh Pant played a vital role in Delhi Capitals' win, stabilising the attack after the loss of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer's wickets. Image Courtesy: SportzPics
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players were unable to stem the flow of Delhi's attack, despite Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting two wickets apiece. Image Courtesy: SportzPics
Delhi Capitals won the match on the penultimate ball of the innings to seal a spot in the qualifier against Chennai Super Kings. Image Courtesy: SportzPics