IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  • 1/7
    Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the match knowing that victory was essential. Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, and decided to bowl, a move that paid dividends. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 2/7
    Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first, but saw Wriddhiman Saha depart fairly early. Martin Guptill did well to get 36 of 19, and Manish Pandey chipped in with 30 runs. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 3/7
    Keemo Paul bagged three wickets as Delhi Capitals limited Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 4/7
    19-year-old Prithvi Shaw got Delhi Capitals off to an excellent start, scoring 56 from 38 balls. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 5/7
    Rishabh Pant played a vital role in Delhi Capitals' win, stabilising the attack after the loss of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer's wickets. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 6/7
    Sunrisers Hyderabad's players were unable to stem the flow of Delhi's attack, despite Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting two wickets apiece. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 7/7
    Delhi Capitals won the match on the penultimate ball of the innings to seal a spot in the qualifier against Chennai Super Kings. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
