1/7 Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the match knowing that victory was essential. Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, and decided to bowl, a move that paid dividends. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

2/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first, but saw Wriddhiman Saha depart fairly early. Martin Guptill did well to get 36 of 19, and Manish Pandey chipped in with 30 runs. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

3/7 Keemo Paul bagged three wickets as Delhi Capitals limited Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

4/7 19-year-old Prithvi Shaw got Delhi Capitals off to an excellent start, scoring 56 from 38 balls. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

5/7 Rishabh Pant played a vital role in Delhi Capitals' win, stabilising the attack after the loss of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer's wickets. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

6/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad's players were unable to stem the flow of Delhi's attack, despite Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting two wickets apiece. Image Courtesy: SportzPics