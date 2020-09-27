Pat Cummins, Shubman Gill shine as KKR beat SRH by 7 wickets to collect first points
Here are the key moments from the Match 8 of IPL 2020 played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders
1/6
Pat Cummins had a horrible opening game against Mumbai Indians but he pulled things back by pitching it up in this game. He was fuller, sharper and picked up a wicket also in form of Jonny Bairstow. Sportzpics
2/6
SRH captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bat first, but the decision did not turn out to be a great one as the team could only manage 142 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey (51 off 38) and Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31) played their part but the slow nature of their innings did not help SRH's cause. Sportzpics
3/6
Shubman Gill was very good in the second game of the season, stroking 70 off 62 balls. It was not a fiery T20 inning yet it was just what was ordered from him. He occupied the crease and anchored the KKR chase pretty well. Sportzpics
4/6
Good news for KKR is that Eoin Morgan hit IPL form in the match against SRH and played a crucial role in the victory, batting till the end of the chase. He made important 42 runs off 29 balls. Sportzpics
5/6
Rashid Khan was the best spinner on display from SRH. He was quicker off the pitch and had the same zip in his bowling throughout the spell. Yet it was not enough to stop the KKR batsmen from chasing the total down. Sportzpics
6/6
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi also bowled exceptionally well, giving away just 23 in his four without picking up a wicket. Warner did not introduce him early and kept him for end overs and it seems that decision also backfired a little. Sportzpics