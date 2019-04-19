First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 34 Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • 1/8
    Hardik Pandya shared a vital 54-run stand for the fifth wicket with brother Krunal. Sportzpics

    Hardik Pandya shared a vital 54-run stand for the fifth wicket with brother Krunal. Sportzpics

  • 2/8
    Quinton de Kock plays a shot during his 27-ball knock of 35. Sportzpics

    Quinton de Kock plays a shot during his 27-ball knock of 35. Sportzpics

  • 3/8
    Rohit Sharma is clean bowled by Amit Mishra right after powerplay. Sportzpics

    Rohit Sharma is clean bowled by Amit Mishra right after powerplay. Sportzpics

  • 4/8
    Rahul Chahar celebrates with his skipper after getting rid of Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan. Sportzpics

    Rahul Chahar celebrates with his skipper after getting rid of Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan. Sportzpics

  • 5/8
    Rishabh Pant is castled by Jasprit Bumrah. Sportzpics

    Rishabh Pant is castled by Jasprit Bumrah. Sportzpics

  • 6/8
    Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on fire with the ball, uprooting Axar Patel's middle stump to collect his second wicket. Sportzpics

    Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on fire with the ball, uprooting Axar Patel's middle stump to collect his second wicket. Sportzpics

  • 7/8
    Hardik Pandya pulls off a sliding catch at long on to result in Chris Morris' dismissal. Sportzpics

    Hardik Pandya pulls off a sliding catch at long on to result in Chris Morris' dismissal. Sportzpics

  • 8/8
    Scenes at the end of the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians fixture, which the visiting team won by 40 runs. Sportzpics

    Scenes at the end of the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians fixture, which the visiting team won by 40 runs. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Delhi
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all