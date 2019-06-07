First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  • 1/5
    The ICC Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in County Ground, Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday. As a result, the two teams shared a point each. Reuters

  • 2/5
    Fans could not witness two of Asia's biggest teams locking horns, and were left disappointed. AFP

  • 3/5
    The ground staff had a tough time in clearing the water to give any hope of a match, but eventually all of their hard work went in vain.

  • 4/5
    Some Pakistani supporters are all smiles, and they have all the reason to be happy as Sarfaraz Ahmed's men climbed to the fourth place with three points. Sri Lanka, with the same number of points, are placed third currently.

  • 5/5
    Umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould have a chat with match referee Andy Pycroft. Despite the rain having stopped during the second half of the day, the match had to be called off due to a wet outfield.

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
