1/7 Pakistan keep their hopes of securing a spot in the semi-finals alive with a 49-run victory over South Africa. While for the Proteas with just one win from seven games they are out of the contention for qualifying in the knockouts. AP

2/7 After Pakistan's 81-run stand for the opening wicket, Imran Tahir broke the partnership with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman, later he dismissed other opener Imam ul Haq as well.Reuters

3/7 After decent contributions from Pakistan's top three, it was Haris Sohail's aggressive innings of 89 from 59 balls the provided the much-needed impetus in Pakistan's innings, which propelled them past the 300-run mark. Reuters

4/7 South Africa got off to a horrible start, losing Hashim Amla cheaply post which Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis joined hands together for the second-wciekt before De Kock fell for 47. Reuters

5/7 Shadab Khan was excellent with his leg spin, taking three key wickets of South Africa, including breaking the second-wicket stand between Faf and De Kock by sending the latter packing just short of half-century. Reuters

6/7 Mohammad Amir claimed the big scalp of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, which dented Proteas' hope of chasing the target of 309. Reuters