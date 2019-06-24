Pakistan keep semi-final hopes alive, South Africa come up short in race to knockouts
Pakistan keep their hopes of securing a spot in the semi-finals alive with a 49-run victory over South Africa. While for the Proteas with just one win from seven games they are out of the contention for qualifying in the knockouts. AP
After Pakistan's 81-run stand for the opening wicket, Imran Tahir broke the partnership with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman, later he dismissed other opener Imam ul Haq as well.Reuters
After decent contributions from Pakistan's top three, it was Haris Sohail's aggressive innings of 89 from 59 balls the provided the much-needed impetus in Pakistan's innings, which propelled them past the 300-run mark. Reuters
South Africa got off to a horrible start, losing Hashim Amla cheaply post which Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis joined hands together for the second-wciekt before De Kock fell for 47. Reuters
Shadab Khan was excellent with his leg spin, taking three key wickets of South Africa, including breaking the second-wicket stand between Faf and De Kock by sending the latter packing just short of half-century. Reuters
Mohammad Amir claimed the big scalp of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, which dented Proteas' hope of chasing the target of 309. Reuters
In the backend of the South Africa's innings, Wahab Riaz cleaned up Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi with his potent reverse swing as Pakistan marched towards victory. Reuters
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
