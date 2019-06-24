First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC | Match 29 Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 1/7
    Pakistan keep their hopes of securing a spot in the semi-finals alive with a 49-run victory over South Africa. While for the Proteas with just one win from seven games they are out of the contention for qualifying in the knockouts. AP

  • 2/7
    After Pakistan's 81-run stand for the opening wicket, Imran Tahir broke the partnership with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman, later he dismissed other opener Imam ul Haq as well.Reuters

  • 3/7
    After decent contributions from Pakistan's top three, it was Haris Sohail's aggressive innings of 89 from 59 balls the provided the much-needed impetus in Pakistan's innings, which propelled them past the 300-run mark. Reuters

  • 4/7
    South Africa got off to a horrible start, losing Hashim Amla cheaply post which Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis joined hands together for the second-wciekt before De Kock fell for 47. Reuters

  • 5/7
    Shadab Khan was excellent with his leg spin, taking three key wickets of South Africa, including breaking the second-wicket stand between Faf and De Kock by sending the latter packing just short of half-century. Reuters

  • 6/7
    Mohammad Amir claimed the big scalp of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, which dented Proteas' hope of chasing the target of 309. Reuters

  • 7/7
    In the backend of the South Africa's innings, Wahab Riaz cleaned up Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi with his potent reverse swing as Pakistan marched towards victory. Reuters

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

