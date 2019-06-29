1/6 The South African pacers - Dwaine Pretorious (second from left), Chris Morris (third from left) and Kagiso Rabada (extreme right) scalped eight wickets among them to dismantle Sri Lanka innings. Proteas restricted them to a mere 203. Reuters

2/6 In case you start thinking that the players started doing yoga midway through the match, let us remind you that this happened because there was a bee attack during the Sri Lanka innings. In span of two years, this was the second time that the match between two nations was interrupted due to a bee attack. Reuters

3/6 A key moment in the match was the dismissal of Angelo Mathews, who batted well for Sri Lanka against England. However, here, he could only manage 11 off 29 balls. The rest of Sri Lanka batting was not much different. Reuters

4/6 South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early on in the chase of 204 but captain Faf du Plessis (left) and Hashim Amla put on 175-run stand for the second wicket to guide Proteas to their second win in the tournament. Reuters

5/6 Hashim Amla displayed the best effort from him with the bat, amassing 80 off 105 deliveries that included 5 fours. This was a knock of persistence and patience from senior batsman in Proteas' ranks. Reuters