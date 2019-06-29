First Cricket
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 6 Jun 29, 2019
THA vs MDV
Thailand beat Maldives by 5 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  • 1/6
    The South African pacers - Dwaine Pretorious (second from left), Chris Morris (third from left) and Kagiso Rabada (extreme right) scalped eight wickets among them to dismantle Sri Lanka innings. Proteas restricted them to a mere 203. Reuters

    The South African pacers - Dwaine Pretorious (second from left), Chris Morris (third from left) and Kagiso Rabada (extreme right) scalped eight wickets among them to dismantle Sri Lanka innings. Proteas restricted them to a mere 203. Reuters

  • 2/6
    In case you start thinking that the players started doing yoga midway through the match, let us remind you that this happened because there was a bee attack during the Sri Lanka innings. In span of two years, this was the second time that the match between two nations was interrupted due to a bee attack. Reuters

    In case you start thinking that the players started doing yoga midway through the match, let us remind you that this happened because there was a bee attack during the Sri Lanka innings. In span of two years, this was the second time that the match between two nations was interrupted due to a bee attack. Reuters

  • 3/6
    A key moment in the match was the dismissal of Angelo Mathews, who batted well for Sri Lanka against England. However, here, he could only manage 11 off 29 balls. The rest of Sri Lanka batting was not much different. Reuters

    A key moment in the match was the dismissal of Angelo Mathews, who batted well for Sri Lanka against England. However, here, he could only manage 11 off 29 balls. The rest of Sri Lanka batting was not much different. Reuters

  • 4/6
    South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early on in the chase of 204 but captain Faf du Plessis (left) and Hashim Amla put on 175-run stand for the second wicket to guide Proteas to their second win in the tournament. Reuters

    South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early on in the chase of 204 but captain Faf du Plessis (left) and Hashim Amla put on 175-run stand for the second wicket to guide Proteas to their second win in the tournament. Reuters

  • 5/6
    Hashim Amla displayed the best effort from him with the bat, amassing 80 off 105 deliveries that included 5 fours. This was a knock of persistence and patience from senior batsman in Proteas' ranks. Reuters

    Hashim Amla displayed the best effort from him with the bat, amassing 80 off 105 deliveries that included 5 fours. This was a knock of persistence and patience from senior batsman in Proteas' ranks. Reuters

  • 6/6
    Lasith Malinga was the lone wicket-taker for Sri Lanka. He clean bowled de Kock for 15 but from thereon, there was no success for the premier fast bowler from island nation. Reuters

    Lasith Malinga was the lone wicket-taker for Sri Lanka. He clean bowled de Kock for 15 but from thereon, there was no success for the premier fast bowler from island nation. Reuters




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
