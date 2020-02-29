First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 1 Feb 29, 2020
THA vs SIN
Singapore beat Thailand by 43 runs
ACC WR T20 | Final Feb 27, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
AUS in SA Feb 29, 2020
SA vs AUS
Boland Park, Paarl
ZIM in BAN Mar 01, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  • 1/6
    New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson continued his impeccable form with figures of 5/45 on the opening day of the second Test against India. AP

    New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson continued his impeccable form with figures of 5/45 on the opening day of the second Test against India. AP

  • 2/6
    New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. After losing Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara built a 590-run stand for the second wicket. AP

    New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. After losing Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara built a 590-run stand for the second wicket. AP

  • 3/6
    Prithvi Shaw scored just his second Test fifty in his career in the game's longest format, and was also his first since a half-century against West Indies in 2018. AP

    Prithvi Shaw scored just his second Test fifty in his career in the game's longest format, and was also his first since a half-century against West Indies in 2018. AP

  • 4/6
    Virat Kohli's recent worrisome form continued after being dismissed by Tim Southee for just three runs. AP

    Virat Kohli's recent worrisome form continued after being dismissed by Tim Southee for just three runs. AP

  • 5/6
    However, Pujara gave something for the visitors to smile about again after notching up his 25th Test fifty. India were later bowled out for 242. AP

    However, Pujara gave something for the visitors to smile about again after notching up his 25th Test fifty. India were later bowled out for 242. AP

  • 6/6
    Tom Blundell and Tom Latham are all smiles after the day's play. New Zealand are 62-0, trailing by 179 runs after the end of the opening day's play. Twitter @ICC

    Tom Blundell and Tom Latham are all smiles after the day's play. New Zealand are 62-0, trailing by 179 runs after the end of the opening day's play. Twitter @ICC




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all