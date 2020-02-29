1/6 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson continued his impeccable form with figures of 5/45 on the opening day of the second Test against India. AP

2/6 New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. After losing Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara built a 590-run stand for the second wicket. AP

3/6 Prithvi Shaw scored just his second Test fifty in his career in the game's longest format, and was also his first since a half-century against West Indies in 2018. AP

4/6 Virat Kohli's recent worrisome form continued after being dismissed by Tim Southee for just three runs. AP

5/6 However, Pujara gave something for the visitors to smile about again after notching up his 25th Test fifty. India were later bowled out for 242. AP