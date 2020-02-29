Pacer Kyle Jamieson star performer with ball as New Zealand earn plaudits on Day 1 of second Test against India
-
1/6
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson continued his impeccable form with figures of 5/45 on the opening day of the second Test against India. AP
-
2/6
New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. After losing Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara built a 590-run stand for the second wicket. AP
-
3/6
Prithvi Shaw scored just his second Test fifty in his career in the game's longest format, and was also his first since a half-century against West Indies in 2018. AP
-
4/6
Virat Kohli's recent worrisome form continued after being dismissed by Tim Southee for just three runs. AP
-
5/6
However, Pujara gave something for the visitors to smile about again after notching up his 25th Test fifty. India were later bowled out for 242. AP
-
6/6
Tom Blundell and Tom Latham are all smiles after the day's play. New Zealand are 62-0, trailing by 179 runs after the end of the opening day's play. Twitter @ICC