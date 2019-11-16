1/8 For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim kept vigil at the crease, top-scoring with 64 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first Test against India. AP

2/8 Mohammed Shami again starred with the ball for India, taking 4 wickets for 31 runs. Here he celebrates the dismissal of Mahmudullah on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

3/8 India's Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and teammates appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

4/8 India's Ravichandran Ashwin (centre without cap) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das for 35. Ashwin returned with figures of 3 for 42 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

5/8 Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan bats during Day 3 of the first Test against India. Hassan scored 38 off 55 deliveries in the second innings. AP

6/8 India's Umesh Yadav (centre) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan for 38. Yadav returned with figures of 2 wickets for 51 runs in the second innings, on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

7/8 India's Ravichandran Ashwin (centre) and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on Day 3 of the first Test. AP