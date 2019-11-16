Pace troika of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma anchor India's victory by an innings and 130 runs over Bangladesh
For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim kept vigil at the crease, top-scoring with 64 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first Test against India. AP
Mohammed Shami again starred with the ball for India, taking 4 wickets for 31 runs. Here he celebrates the dismissal of Mahmudullah on Day 3 of the first Test. AP
India's Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and teammates appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das on Day 3 of the first Test. AP
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (centre without cap) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das for 35. Ashwin returned with figures of 3 for 42 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first Test. AP
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan bats during Day 3 of the first Test against India. Hassan scored 38 off 55 deliveries in the second innings. AP
India's Umesh Yadav (centre) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan for 38. Yadav returned with figures of 2 wickets for 51 runs in the second innings, on Day 3 of the first Test. AP
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (centre) and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on Day 3 of the first Test. AP
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and Ajinkya Rahane greet members of team support staff after their win against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test. India bowled out Bangladesh for 213, winning the match by an innings and 130 runs. AP
