West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
    For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim kept vigil at the crease, top-scoring with 64 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first Test against India. AP

    Mohammed Shami again starred with the ball for India, taking 4 wickets for 31 runs. Here he celebrates the dismissal of Mahmudullah on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

    India's Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and teammates appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

    India's Ravichandran Ashwin (centre without cap) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das for 35. Ashwin returned with figures of 3 for 42 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

    Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan bats during Day 3 of the first Test against India. Hassan scored 38 off 55 deliveries in the second innings. AP

    India's Umesh Yadav (centre) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan for 38. Yadav returned with figures of 2 wickets for 51 runs in the second innings, on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

    India's Ravichandran Ashwin (centre) and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on Day 3 of the first Test. AP

    India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and Ajinkya Rahane greet members of team support staff after their win against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test. India bowled out Bangladesh for 213, winning the match by an innings and 130 runs. AP

    India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and Ajinkya Rahane greet members of team support staff after their win against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test. India bowled out Bangladesh for 213, winning the match by an innings and 130 runs. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

