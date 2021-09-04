Firstcricket

Ollie Pope takes England to 99-run lead; Rohit, Rahul steady India

Check out photos from Day 2 of the fourth England-India Test at The Oval.

FirstCricket Staff September 04, 2021 12:07:51 IST
England's Ollie Pope stood up to the occasion with a knock of 81. He was involved in 50-plus partnerships with both Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali. AP

England resumed Day 2 of the fourth Test against India at The Oval at 53/3, but Umesh Yadav struck early on the third day to get rid of Craig Overton and Dawid Malan. AP

England's Ollie Pope stood up to the occasion with a knock of 81. He was involved in 50-plus partnerships with both Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali. AP

Moeen Ali wears a dejected look after being dismissed for 35 by Ravindra Jadeja. AP

Chris Woakes celebrates scoring a half-century. Earlier, Woakes had showcased his al-round capabilities by picking four wickets in the Indian first innings. AP

England were bowled out for 290 (Lead of 99 runs). At stumps on Day 2, India were 43/0, trailing the hosts by 56 runs in the second innings. Rohit Sharma (20*, in photo) and KL Rahul (20*) will aim for a solid stand on what will be an exciting Day 3 on Saturday. AP

