Highlights, ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 2 Full Cricket Score: Visitors 43/0 at stumps, trail by 56 runs ENG vs IND, 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Stumps! First over for Overton and that'll be the last one for the day. Just one run from this one. The Indian openers do well to survive the last 16 overs. England's day as they took to a good 99-run lead. India trail by 56 runs with 10 wickets in hand. All Indian batsmen need to step up big time if they want to pull off a positive result from this Test. The good news is that the conditions tomorrow will favour the batters.