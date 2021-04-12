Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. And he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sailed over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.