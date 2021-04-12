Firstcricket

Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Check out the best photos from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders

FirstCricket Staff April 12, 2021 12:36:44 IST
Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nitish Rana played an important role with the bat as his team Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2021 campaign with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

While Rana scored 80 off just 56 balls with nine fours and four sixes, Rahul Tripathi also made a fine contribution of 53. Both shared a 93-run partnership after the fall of opener Shubman Gill. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan was the most impressive bowler for SRH. He picked two wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs. He got rid of dangerous Andre Russell cheaply in the match. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

There was a mini collapse for KKR in the death overs but Dinesh Karthik played an important cameo as his knock of 22 off just nine ball helped his team to post 187/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH lost both their openers quickly but then Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey did their best to keep the chase going. Bairstow ended up making 55 off 40 balls. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Once SRH lost Bairstow, the chase became difficult for the team. Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 61 but he didn't get much help from others. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi star in Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad played a few big hits when he came to the crease but it was too late for SRH. In the end, KKR won the match by 10 runs. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 12, 2021 12:36:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. And he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sailed over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.

IPL 2021: KKR batsman Nitish Rana tests negative for COVID-19, cleared to train with teammates
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: KKR batsman Nitish Rana tests negative for COVID-19, cleared to train with teammates

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit to play for their season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on 11 April.

IPL 2021: KKR batsman Nitish Rana joins teammates in training after second negative COVID-19 test
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: KKR batsman Nitish Rana joins teammates in training after second negative COVID-19 test

Following the guidelines set by the BCCI, Rana stayed alone in his room until he returned two negative results on the 11th and 12th days.