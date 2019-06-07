First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
    Australia clinched second win of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by beating West Indies by 15 runs in Match 10, courtesy of bowlers who stood up and late middle-order which took them to a total the bowlers could defend. AFP

    Sheldon Cottrell and company started off the match remarkably for West Indies as they removed top four of Australia in under first eight overs of the match. AFP

    Steve Smith occupied one end and played a good knock of 73 off 103 balls. He made small partnerships with Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey before Nathan Coulter-Nile came in and did the unthinkable, smashing 92 off 60 balls to take Australia to 288/10. AFP

    Australia started off in an emphatic fashion with Pat Cummins removing Evin Lewis in just the second over. He bowled with a lot of discipline and pace. But the pick of the bowlers was Mitchell Starc, who ended up with a five-wicket haul in the match, including the wicket of Chris Gayle. AFP

    West Indies' Shai Hope was the best Windies batsman on display for the Caribbeans. He stroked 68 off 105 balls and wanted to be there till the end but his effort was cut short by Cummins. AFP

    West Indies' captain Jason Holder kept Windies in hunt with the knock of 57-ball 51. But after he fell, Windies lost all the hopes of winning the match, with asking rate touching the skies and just two wickets in hand. AFP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




