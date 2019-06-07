1/6 Australia clinched second win of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by beating West Indies by 15 runs in Match 10, courtesy of bowlers who stood up and late middle-order which took them to a total the bowlers could defend. AFP

2/6 Sheldon Cottrell and company started off the match remarkably for West Indies as they removed top four of Australia in under first eight overs of the match. AFP

3/6 Steve Smith occupied one end and played a good knock of 73 off 103 balls. He made small partnerships with Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey before Nathan Coulter-Nile came in and did the unthinkable, smashing 92 off 60 balls to take Australia to 288/10. AFP

4/6 Australia started off in an emphatic fashion with Pat Cummins removing Evin Lewis in just the second over. He bowled with a lot of discipline and pace. But the pick of the bowlers was Mitchell Starc, who ended up with a five-wicket haul in the match, including the wicket of Chris Gayle. AFP

5/6 West Indies' Shai Hope was the best Windies batsman on display for the Caribbeans. He stroked 68 off 105 balls and wanted to be there till the end but his effort was cut short by Cummins. AFP