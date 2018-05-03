1/6 Chris Gayle slammed his fourth 50-plus score in five innings this season to lay a solid foundation for KXIP at the start along with KL Rahul. Their opening stand of 54 was their 5th 50-plus partnership this season.

2/6 Punjab’s slump started after Rahul’s departure. Yuvraj Singh came in at No 3, but could not find his feet. Between him and Axar Patel, who came in at No 5, the duo scored just 27 from 26 balls. Sportzpics

3/6 Just when it looked like KXIP would not be able to put up a competitive total, Marcus Stoinis stepped up, smashing his way to a 15-ball 29, which spurred them to 174. Sportzpics

4/6 With MI chasing 175, opener Suryakumar Yadav gave the team just the start they needed with a calculated 57. He seemed like he was targeting only Ankit Rajpoot, as he tonked the KXIP bowler for 31 runs off 18 balls. Sportzpics

5/6 However, in the space of two overs, the Mumbai Indians lost Yadav and Ishan Kishan with the team’s score at 100. Sportzpics