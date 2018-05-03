First Cricket
IPL | Match 34 May 04, 2018
PUN Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 33 May 03, 2018
KOL Vs CHE
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Mumbai Indians rise to fifth in IPL standings after Suryakumar Yadav inspires victory against Kings XI Punjab

FirstCricket Staff, May,05 2018
  • 1/6

    Chris Gayle slammed his fourth 50-plus score in five innings this season to lay a solid foundation for KXIP at the start along with KL Rahul. Their opening stand of 54 was their 5th 50-plus partnership this season.

  • 2/6

    Punjab’s slump started after Rahul’s departure. Yuvraj Singh came in at No 3, but could not find his feet. Between him and Axar Patel, who came in at No 5, the duo scored just 27 from 26 balls. Sportzpics

  • 3/6

    Just when it looked like KXIP would not be able to put up a competitive total, Marcus Stoinis stepped up, smashing his way to a 15-ball 29, which spurred them to 174. Sportzpics

  • 4/6

    With MI chasing 175, opener Suryakumar Yadav gave the team just the start they needed with a calculated 57. He seemed like he was targeting only Ankit Rajpoot, as he tonked the KXIP bowler for 31 runs off 18 balls. Sportzpics

  • 5/6

    However, in the space of two overs, the Mumbai Indians lost Yadav and Ishan Kishan with the team’s score at 100. Sportzpics

  • 6/6

    When Yadav and Kishan lost his wicket in the 12th over, it seemed liked the Mumbai Indians would be derailed. But Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya all played mature knocks to scale down the target. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Chennai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 8 5 3 0 10
5
Mumbai
 9 3 6 0 6
6
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
7
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

