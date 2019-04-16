First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 31 Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • 1/7
    Mumbai Indians completed the double over Royal Challengers Bangalore with a five-wicket win in the return fixture at Wankhede. Sportzpics

    Mumbai Indians completed the double over Royal Challengers Bangalore with a five-wicket win in the return fixture at Wankhede. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Hardik Pandya walloped a quickfire 37* off 16 balls, hurling Mumbai Indians to a victory in the 19th over ensuring there weren't any hiccups towards the end. Sportzpics

    Hardik Pandya walloped a quickfire 37* off 16 balls, hurling Mumbai Indians to a victory in the 19th over ensuring there weren't any hiccups towards the end. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    After being put into bat, RCB lost their skipper, Virat Kohli, at the start of the third over. MI quick Jason Behrendorff claimed the prized wicket of Kohli. Sportzpics

    After being put into bat, RCB lost their skipper, Virat Kohli, at the start of the third over. MI quick Jason Behrendorff claimed the prized wicket of Kohli. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    AB de Villiers shouldered the responsibility of RCB's innings top-scoring with 75. His efforts along with Moeen Ali's half-century steered visitors to 171/7 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

    AB de Villiers shouldered the responsibility of RCB's innings top-scoring with 75. His efforts along with Moeen Ali's half-century steered visitors to 171/7 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    Lasith Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians, ending with four wickets of which three came in the final over of RCB's innings. Malinga was awarded the Player of the Match. Sportzpics

    Lasith Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians, ending with four wickets of which three came in the final over of RCB's innings. Malinga was awarded the Player of the Match. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma set the tone of the chase with rapid 70-run stand. Sportzpics

    Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma set the tone of the chase with rapid 70-run stand. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    After Moeen Ali's solid half-century in first innings, the English all-rounder shone with the ball claiming two MI wickets but it wasn't enough to seal a win for his side. Sportzpics

    After Moeen Ali's solid half-century in first innings, the English all-rounder shone with the ball claiming two MI wickets but it wasn't enough to seal a win for his side. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all