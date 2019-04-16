1/7 Mumbai Indians completed the double over Royal Challengers Bangalore with a five-wicket win in the return fixture at Wankhede. Sportzpics

2/7 Hardik Pandya walloped a quickfire 37* off 16 balls, hurling Mumbai Indians to a victory in the 19th over ensuring there weren't any hiccups towards the end. Sportzpics

3/7 After being put into bat, RCB lost their skipper, Virat Kohli, at the start of the third over. MI quick Jason Behrendorff claimed the prized wicket of Kohli. Sportzpics

4/7 AB de Villiers shouldered the responsibility of RCB's innings top-scoring with 75. His efforts along with Moeen Ali's half-century steered visitors to 171/7 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Lasith Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians, ending with four wickets of which three came in the final over of RCB's innings. Malinga was awarded the Player of the Match. Sportzpics

6/7 Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma set the tone of the chase with rapid 70-run stand. Sportzpics