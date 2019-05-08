First Cricket
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 09, 2019
IRE vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  • 1/8
    Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate after guiding Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win. Sportzpics

  • 2/8
    Jayant Yadav takes a running catch near mid on to result in Shane Watson's early exit. Sportzpics

  • 3/8
    Rahul Chahar was the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers, collecting 2/14 from four overs. Sportzpics

  • 4/8
    The bat flies out of MS Dhoni's hand at the start of the final over, with the CSK skipper also getting caught at point, only for the umpire to signal no ball after Jasprit Bumrah oversteps. Sportzpics

  • 5/8
    The IPL trophy on display on the sidelines of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

  • 6/8
    Harbhajan Singh celebrates with Deepak Chahar after getting rid of Quinton de Kock early during the chase. Sportzpics

  • 7/8
    Imran Tahir dismissed Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya off successive balls to give Chennai Super Kings a glimmer of hope. Sportzpics

  • 8/8
    Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat in acknowledgement after bringing up his half-century. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
