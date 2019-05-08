1/8 Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate after guiding Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win. Sportzpics

2/8 Jayant Yadav takes a running catch near mid on to result in Shane Watson's early exit. Sportzpics

3/8 Rahul Chahar was the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers, collecting 2/14 from four overs. Sportzpics

4/8 The bat flies out of MS Dhoni's hand at the start of the final over, with the CSK skipper also getting caught at point, only for the umpire to signal no ball after Jasprit Bumrah oversteps. Sportzpics

5/8 The IPL trophy on display on the sidelines of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

6/8 Harbhajan Singh celebrates with Deepak Chahar after getting rid of Quinton de Kock early during the chase. Sportzpics

7/8 Imran Tahir dismissed Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya off successive balls to give Chennai Super Kings a glimmer of hope. Sportzpics