Mumbai Indians celebrate victory over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 final with open bus parade in Maximum City
The Mumbai Indians squad passes through a busy street in south Mumbai on an open bus parade, surrounded by a throng of fans. Sachin Gokhale
A fan waves the Mumbai Indians flag shortly before the Mumbai Indians open bus parade. Sachin Gokhale
Motorbikes follow the Mumbai Indians bus during the team's victory celebrations on the streets of the Maharashtra capital. Sachin Gokhale
Mumbai Indians franchise owner Nita Ambani poses with the Indian Premier League trophy. Sachin Gokhale
Members of the Mumbai Indians squad at the Antilia, residence of the Ambani family that owns the franchise. Sachin Gokhale
Mumbai Indians bowling coach Zaheer Khan with his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge at the Antilia. Sachin Gokhale