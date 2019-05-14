First Cricket
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 5 May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  • 1/6
    The Mumbai Indians squad passes through a busy street in south Mumbai on an open bus parade, surrounded by a throng of fans. Sachin Gokhale

  • 2/6
    A fan waves the Mumbai Indians flag shortly before the Mumbai Indians open bus parade. Sachin Gokhale

  • 3/6
    Motorbikes follow the Mumbai Indians bus during the team's victory celebrations on the streets of the Maharashtra capital. Sachin Gokhale

  • 4/6
    Mumbai Indians franchise owner Nita Ambani poses with the Indian Premier League trophy. Sachin Gokhale

  • 5/6
    Members of the Mumbai Indians squad at the Antilia, residence of the Ambani family that owns the franchise. Sachin Gokhale

  • 6/6
    Mumbai Indians bowling coach Zaheer Khan with his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge at the Antilia. Sachin Gokhale

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

