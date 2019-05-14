1/6 The Mumbai Indians squad passes through a busy street in south Mumbai on an open bus parade, surrounded by a throng of fans. Sachin Gokhale

2/6 A fan waves the Mumbai Indians flag shortly before the Mumbai Indians open bus parade. Sachin Gokhale

3/6 Motorbikes follow the Mumbai Indians bus during the team's victory celebrations on the streets of the Maharashtra capital. Sachin Gokhale

4/6 Mumbai Indians franchise owner Nita Ambani poses with the Indian Premier League trophy. Sachin Gokhale

5/6 Members of the Mumbai Indians squad at the Antilia, residence of the Ambani family that owns the franchise. Sachin Gokhale