1/11 Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, stretching their victories over the Kolkata outfit to 17 out of 22 IPL matches, and their record at home against KKR to 7-1. But more importantly, MI are back in the contention for a playoff berth after a poor start in the league this season. This was their second win on the trot, and they are now hot on the heels of KKR, who are at the fourth position. Sportzpics

2/11 Evin Lewis (L) and Suryakumar Yadav did the star turn for the Mumbai franchise, putting on 91 runs for the first wicket in less than 10 overs, and giving them the platform that they required to push on to a challenging 181. The West Indies opener scored 43 off 28 balls and Suryakumar, who is now second in the race for the Orange Cap, scored a sparkling 59 off 39 balls. Sportzpics

3/11 Krunal Pandya takes a fine catch to dismiss KKR dangerman Andre Russell. The big-hitting West Indian was removed for nine and that seriously dented KKR's chase. Sportzpics

4/11 Robin Uthappa fought hard for KKR, top-scoring with 54 off 35 balls, and got some good support from captain Dinesh Karthik (36 off 26 balls) and Nitish Rana (31 off 27 balls), but all of that was for a lost cause in the end. Sportzpics

5/11 Mayank Markande drops a catch of Robin Uthappa. Luckily for Mumbai Indians, it didn't not cost them much. Sportzpics

6/11 Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was on the top of his game, scalping two wickets for a mere 19 runs in his four overs and claiming the Purple Cap (highest wicket-taker). He played a superb cameo with the bat too, scoring an unbeaten 35 off 20 balls. His stellar efforts earned him the Man of the Match award. Sportzpics

7/11 The second game of the day saw Kings XI Punjab continue their fine run in the IPL this season as they racked up their sixth win, by seeing off Rajasthan Royals' challenge. Rajasthan, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom of the table. Sportzpics

8/11 KL Rahul continued to impress this season. His unbeaten 84 off 54 balls killed off any hopes that Rajasthan may have harboured. He had hit the fastest fifty in IPL history a few matches ago, and has really been one of the reasons why Punjab are doing so well. Sportzpics

9/11 KXIP's Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Joffra Archer. Mujeeb has been another of KXIP's leading performers this season and stymied the Royals on Sunday in Indore with figures of 4-0-27-3. Sportzpics

10/11 Jaydev Unadkat, purchased by Rajasthan Royals for a massive Rs 11.5 crore continued to underperform. He bowled four overs for 26 runs, without a wicket. His figures against Punjab could be called economical alright, but with Rajasthan defending a modest 152, a lot more was expected from Unadkat. Sportzpics