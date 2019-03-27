1/7 Chennai Super Kings continued their winning run in this season of Indian Premier League as they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. Sportzpics

2/7 Delhi had a decent start with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan taking time to settle. Shaw was dismissed for 24, but Dhawan went on to play a crucial knock of 51 from 47 balls on a slow surface. Sportzpics

3/7 The slow track caused some problems to the Delhi batsmen and Chennai bowlers also bowled well to contain Delhi. Rishabh Pant got a good start but he too failed to make much impact. He was gone after scoring 25 from 13 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers. In his four overs, he took three important wickets, conceding 33 runs. Delhi managed to score 147 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Chennai lost opening batsman Ambati Rayudu cheaply, but Shane Watson and Suresh Raina shared a good partnership of 52 runs. Watson made 44 from 26 balls before getting out to Amit Mishra. Sportzpics

6/7 Suresh Raina, who recently crossed 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League, also chipped in with a good batting performance on a tough surface. He made 30 from just 16 balls. Sportzpics