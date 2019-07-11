First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ZIM in IRE Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  • 1/10
    MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja built a 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket but that was not enough for India as the 2011 champions bowed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup following an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Manchester on Wednesday. AP

    MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja built a 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket but that was not enough for India as the 2011 champions bowed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup following an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Manchester on Wednesday. AP

  • 2/10
    After losing Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls, captain Kane Williamson played a fine knock of 67 runs to take New Zealand back in the game that began on Tuesday. AP

    After losing Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls, captain Kane Williamson played a fine knock of 67 runs to take New Zealand back in the game that began on Tuesday. AP

  • 3/10
    Along with Williamson, Ross Taylor went onto score 74 runs off 90 balls. His knock consisted of just three fours and one six. AP

    Along with Williamson, Ross Taylor went onto score 74 runs off 90 balls. His knock consisted of just three fours and one six. AP

  • 4/10
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Colin de Grandhomme for 16 runs. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 3/43. Reuters

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Colin de Grandhomme for 16 runs. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 3/43. Reuters

  • 5/10
    With the match almost approaching the halfway stage, rain played spoilsports and the covers were brought on. The game was eventually postponed to the next day with the Kiwis resuming their innings at 211-5 after 46.1 overs. AP

    With the match almost approaching the halfway stage, rain played spoilsports and the covers were brought on. The game was eventually postponed to the next day with the Kiwis resuming their innings at 211-5 after 46.1 overs. AP

  • 6/10
    Resuming the match on Wednesday, Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten on nine along with Trent Boult at the other end as the Kiwis registered a total of 239-8 from 50 overs. AP

    Resuming the match on Wednesday, Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten on nine along with Trent Boult at the other end as the Kiwis registered a total of 239-8 from 50 overs. AP

  • 7/10
    India skipper Virat Kohli departs after scoring just one run. This was a rare instance when all the openers, including KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were dismissed for one run each. AP

    India skipper Virat Kohli departs after scoring just one run. This was a rare instance when all the openers, including KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were dismissed for one run each. AP

  • 8/10
    New Zealand's Matt Henry finished with figures of 3/37 and was eventually named Man of the Match. AP

    New Zealand's Matt Henry finished with figures of 3/37 and was eventually named Man of the Match. AP

  • 9/10
    MS Dhoni scored a fifty but went in vain as he was run-out in what would have been all but his final World Cup innings for India. AP

    MS Dhoni scored a fifty but went in vain as he was run-out in what would have been all but his final World Cup innings for India. AP

  • 10/10
    India and New Zealand players shake hands after the latter clinched a thrilling win to reach the Cricket World Cup final for the second consecutive time. AP

    India and New Zealand players shake hands after the latter clinched a thrilling win to reach the Cricket World Cup final for the second consecutive time. AP




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...