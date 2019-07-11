1/10 MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja built a 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket but that was not enough for India as the 2011 champions bowed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup following an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Manchester on Wednesday. AP

2/10 After losing Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls, captain Kane Williamson played a fine knock of 67 runs to take New Zealand back in the game that began on Tuesday. AP

3/10 Along with Williamson, Ross Taylor went onto score 74 runs off 90 balls. His knock consisted of just three fours and one six. AP

4/10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Colin de Grandhomme for 16 runs. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 3/43. Reuters

5/10 With the match almost approaching the halfway stage, rain played spoilsports and the covers were brought on. The game was eventually postponed to the next day with the Kiwis resuming their innings at 211-5 after 46.1 overs. AP

6/10 Resuming the match on Wednesday, Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten on nine along with Trent Boult at the other end as the Kiwis registered a total of 239-8 from 50 overs. AP

7/10 India skipper Virat Kohli departs after scoring just one run. This was a rare instance when all the openers, including KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were dismissed for one run each. AP

8/10 New Zealand's Matt Henry finished with figures of 3/37 and was eventually named Man of the Match. AP

9/10 MS Dhoni scored a fifty but went in vain as he was run-out in what would have been all but his final World Cup innings for India. AP