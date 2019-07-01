First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 38 Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
England beat India by 31 runs
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  • 1/6
    Jason Roy showed why his presence in the lineup is critical for his team's fortunes, scoring a quickfire 66 of just 57 balls. AFP

    Jason Roy showed why his presence in the lineup is critical for his team's fortunes, scoring a quickfire 66 of just 57 balls. AFP

  • 2/6
    England opener Jonny Bairstow was in top form against India, scoring his first century of this world cup, 111 off 109 balls. AFP

    England opener Jonny Bairstow was in top form against India, scoring his first century of this world cup, 111 off 109 balls. AFP

  • 3/6
    Virat Kohli celebrates with Kedar Jadhav after the wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan. AFP

    Virat Kohli celebrates with Kedar Jadhav after the wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan. AFP

  • 4/6
    Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ran India close before the middle order's woes surfaced yet again. AFP

    Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ran India close before the middle order's woes surfaced yet again. AFP

  • 5/6
    Hardik Pandya lost his wicket for 45 as he tried to keep up with the required run rate. AFP

    Hardik Pandya lost his wicket for 45 as he tried to keep up with the required run rate. AFP

  • 6/6
    Dhoni failed to provide the late flourish which India needed to win, ending their innings at 306. AFP

    Dhoni failed to provide the late flourish which India needed to win, ending their innings at 306. AFP




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...