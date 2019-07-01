MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav fail to provide late charge as India lose against England by 31 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter
Jason Roy showed why his presence in the lineup is critical for his team's fortunes, scoring a quickfire 66 of just 57 balls. AFP
England opener Jonny Bairstow was in top form against India, scoring his first century of this world cup, 111 off 109 balls. AFP
Virat Kohli celebrates with Kedar Jadhav after the wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan. AFP
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ran India close before the middle order's woes surfaced yet again. AFP
Hardik Pandya lost his wicket for 45 as he tried to keep up with the required run rate. AFP
Dhoni failed to provide the late flourish which India needed to win, ending their innings at 306. AFP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
