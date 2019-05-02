First Cricket
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL | Match 49 Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
Match Abandoned
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
ENG in IRE May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  • 1/7
    CSK skipper MS Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash to get his DC counterpart Shreyas Iyer stumped. Sportzpics

    

  • 2/7
    Jagadeesha Suchith celebrates the dismissal of Shane Watson with his skipper. Sportzpics

    

  • 3/7
    Suresh Raina raises his bat after bringing up his 50th T20 half-century. Sportzpics

    

  • 4/7
    MS Dhoni struck an unbeaten 44 off just 22 deliveries to guide CSK to 179/4. Sportzpics

    

  • 5/7
    Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start, but was eventually dismissed for 19 off Harbhajan Singh's bowling. Sportzpics

    

  • 6/7
    Imran Tahir finished the pick of the CSK bowlers with figures of 4/12. Sportzpics

    

  • 7/7
    CSK players celebrate after hammering DC by 80 runs at their home venue. Sportzpics

    




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

