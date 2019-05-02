MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir wind back the clock as Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals to move to top of the table
-
1/7
CSK skipper MS Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash to get his DC counterpart Shreyas Iyer stumped. Sportzpics
-
2/7
Jagadeesha Suchith celebrates the dismissal of Shane Watson with his skipper. Sportzpics
-
3/7
Suresh Raina raises his bat after bringing up his 50th T20 half-century. Sportzpics
-
4/7
MS Dhoni struck an unbeaten 44 off just 22 deliveries to guide CSK to 179/4. Sportzpics
-
5/7
Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start, but was eventually dismissed for 19 off Harbhajan Singh's bowling. Sportzpics
-
6/7
Imran Tahir finished the pick of the CSK bowlers with figures of 4/12. Sportzpics
-
7/7
CSK players celebrate after hammering DC by 80 runs at their home venue. Sportzpics