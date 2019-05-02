1/7 CSK skipper MS Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash to get his DC counterpart Shreyas Iyer stumped. Sportzpics

2/7 Jagadeesha Suchith celebrates the dismissal of Shane Watson with his skipper. Sportzpics

3/7 Suresh Raina raises his bat after bringing up his 50th T20 half-century. Sportzpics

4/7 MS Dhoni struck an unbeaten 44 off just 22 deliveries to guide CSK to 179/4. Sportzpics

5/7 Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start, but was eventually dismissed for 19 off Harbhajan Singh's bowling. Sportzpics

6/7 Imran Tahir finished the pick of the CSK bowlers with figures of 4/12. Sportzpics