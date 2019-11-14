Mohammed Shami's three-wicket haul rattles Bangladesh before Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara take India to 86/1 at stumps on Day 1
-
1/10
Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes opened the batting but could manage only 6 off 18 deliveries before edging one to the slips off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. AP
-
2/10
Just the hint of swing from Ishant Sharma and Shadman Islam poked outside off, edging the ball to the slips, out for 6 off 24 balls faced. AP
-
3/10
Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for his side with 43 before falling to a Mohammad Shami in-swinger. AP
-
4/10
Mahmudullah Riyad, who captained Bangladesh in the T20I series, was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin for 10 off 30 balls. AP
-
5/10
Mohammed Shami celebrating the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim with India captain Virat Kohli. AP
-
6/10
Mohammed Shami, who returned with figures of 3/27, anchored the Indian bowling effort which dismissed Bangladesh for 150 on Day 1. AP
-
7/10
At the end of Day 1, Mayank Agarwal was not out at 37 off 81 deliveries. AP
-
8/10
Rohit Sharma who has been in red-hot form in Tests after scoring 2 centuries and one double century in the series against South Africa, was dismissed for 6 off 14 deliveries by Abu Jayed (centre). AP
-
9/10
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque, who scored 37 off 80 deliveries during the first innings, aims to throw the ball after a shot played by India's Cheteshwar Pujara on. AP
-
10/10
At the end of Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara was not out at 43 off 61 deliveries, batting alongside Mayank Agarwal (37 not out). AP
