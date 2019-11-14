First Cricket
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • 1/10
    Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes opened the batting but could manage only 6 off 18 deliveries before edging one to the slips off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. AP

  • 2/10
    Just the hint of swing from Ishant Sharma and Shadman Islam poked outside off, edging the ball to the slips, out for 6 off 24 balls faced. AP

  • 3/10
    Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for his side with 43 before falling to a Mohammad Shami in-swinger. AP

  • 4/10
    Mahmudullah Riyad, who captained Bangladesh in the T20I series, was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin for 10 off 30 balls. AP

  • 5/10
    Mohammed Shami celebrating the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim with India captain Virat Kohli. AP

  • 6/10
    Mohammed Shami, who returned with figures of 3/27, anchored the Indian bowling effort which dismissed Bangladesh for 150 on Day 1. AP

  • 7/10
    At the end of Day 1, Mayank Agarwal was not out at 37 off 81 deliveries. AP

  • 8/10
    Rohit Sharma who has been in red-hot form in Tests after scoring 2 centuries and one double century in the series against South Africa, was dismissed for 6 off 14 deliveries by Abu Jayed (centre). AP

  • 9/10
    Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque, who scored 37 off 80 deliveries during the first innings, aims to throw the ball after a shot played by India's Cheteshwar Pujara on. AP

  • 10/10
    At the end of Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara was not out at 43 off 61 deliveries, batting alongside Mayank Agarwal (37 not out). AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

