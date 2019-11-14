1/10 Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes opened the batting but could manage only 6 off 18 deliveries before edging one to the slips off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. AP

2/10 Just the hint of swing from Ishant Sharma and Shadman Islam poked outside off, edging the ball to the slips, out for 6 off 24 balls faced. AP

3/10 Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for his side with 43 before falling to a Mohammad Shami in-swinger. AP

4/10 Mahmudullah Riyad, who captained Bangladesh in the T20I series, was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin for 10 off 30 balls. AP

5/10 Mohammed Shami celebrating the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim with India captain Virat Kohli. AP

6/10 Mohammed Shami, who returned with figures of 3/27, anchored the Indian bowling effort which dismissed Bangladesh for 150 on Day 1. AP

7/10 At the end of Day 1, Mayank Agarwal was not out at 37 off 81 deliveries. AP

8/10 Rohit Sharma who has been in red-hot form in Tests after scoring 2 centuries and one double century in the series against South Africa, was dismissed for 6 off 14 deliveries by Abu Jayed (centre). AP

9/10 Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque, who scored 37 off 80 deliveries during the first innings, aims to throw the ball after a shot played by India's Cheteshwar Pujara on. AP