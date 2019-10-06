First Cricket
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 3 Oct 06, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Oman beat Ireland by 43 runs
VAN in MAL | 5th T20I Oct 04, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
SL in PAK Oct 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 1/4
    Mohammed Shami clinched his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests as India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs on Day five of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Image: Twitter @BCCI

    Mohammed Shami clinched his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests as India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs on Day five of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Image: Twitter @BCCI

  • 2/4
    Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after seeing off Theunis de Bruyn, who was the first to depart on the final day. AP

    Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after seeing off Theunis de Bruyn, who was the first to depart on the final day. AP

  • 3/4
    Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with figures of 4/87. AP

    Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with figures of 4/87. AP

  • 4/4
    South Africa's Dane Piedt raises his bat after reaching his maiden Test half-century. AP

    South Africa's Dane Piedt raises his bat after reaching his maiden Test half-century. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

