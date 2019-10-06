1/4 Mohammed Shami clinched his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests as India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs on Day five of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Image: Twitter @BCCI

2/4 Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after seeing off Theunis de Bruyn, who was the first to depart on the final day. AP

3/4 Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with figures of 4/87. AP