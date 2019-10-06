Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja's Day 5 bowling heroics help India take 1-0 lead in Test series against South Africa
Mohammed Shami clinched his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests as India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs on Day five of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Image: Twitter @BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after seeing off Theunis de Bruyn, who was the first to depart on the final day. AP
Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with figures of 4/87. AP
South Africa's Dane Piedt raises his bat after reaching his maiden Test half-century. AP
