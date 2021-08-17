Firstcricket

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah script remarkable turnaround to set-up memorable Lord's Test victory

Check out some photos from the second Test between England and India at Lord's.

FirstCricket Staff August 17, 2021 15:21:07 IST
India were under pressure at 209/8 when Ishant Sharma was dismissed, but unlikely heroes stepped up when Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stitched an 89-run stand to take India to 298/8. This setup a target of 272 for England. AP

India pacer Mohammed Siraj is ecstatic after getting rid of James Anderson, who was the last to be dismissed on Day five of the second Test between England and India at Lord's. Virat Kohli and Co registered a memorable 151-run win on a dramatic final day to lead the Test series 1-0. AP

India were put into bat on tough overcast conditions on the first day of the Test. However, the visitors got off to an excellent start, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stitching a 126-run stand for the first wicket. AP

KL Rahul etched his name on the Lord's Honours' Board with a knock of 129. AP

James Anderson collected his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests, with figures of 5/62. India were bowled out for 364 in the first innings. AP

England skipper Joe Root produced a valiant knock of 180* to keep the hosts in the game, albeit just maintaining a 27-run lead. The hosts were seen off for 391 in their first innings. AP

With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failing to capitalise in the second innings, Ajinkya Rahane stepped up in the middle-order with a knock of 61. AP

India were under pressure at 209/8 when Ishant Sharma was dismissed, but unlikely heroes stepped up when Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stitched an 89-run stand to take India to 298/8. This setup a target of 272 for England. AP

Jasprit Bumrah carried on his form with another brilliant spell of 3/33 in the second innings, as India bundled out England for just 120, completing a remarkable turnaround. AP

 

