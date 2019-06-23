Mohammed Shami claims hat-trick as India eliminate Afghanistan from World Cup; New Zealand clinch a thriller against West Indies
India speedster Mohammed Shami registered figures of 4/40 as he became the first Indian since Chetan Sharma in 1987 to claim a World Cup hat-trick. India knocked out Afghanistan from the tournament with a 11-run win. AP
Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after seeing off Rohit Sharma. The opener was dismissed as early as in the fourth over as the Men in Blue got off to a shaky start. Reuters
India skipper Virat Kohli played a crucial role for his team with a fine knock of 67 runs. Apart from him, Kedar Jadhav also scored a half-century to take India to 224-8. Reuters
Mohammad Nabi was Afghanistan's top-scorer with 52 runs. AP
India captain Virat Kohli leads some of his members as they celebrated a thrilling win which officially ended Afghanistan's hopes of proggressing to the semi-finals. AP
In the day's second match in Old Trafford, Kane Williamson played a captain's knock of 1548 to guide New Zealand to 291-8 against West Indies. The Kiwis eventually went onto win by five runs. AP
Sheldon Cottrell is seen celebrating in his iconic 'salute' style after dismissing Colin Munro. Cottrell finished with a spell of 4/56. AP
Trent Boult celebrates Ashley Nurse's dismissal as West Indies were six down following this. Boult's figures read 4/30 after the game. AP
Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after scoring a century against the Kiwis. However, his celebration was short-lived as James Neesham dismissed him in the last ball of the match to suffer a five-run loss. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
