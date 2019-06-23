First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 29 Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
ICC CWC | Match 28 Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs
ICC CWC Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  • 1/9
    India speedster Mohammed Shami registered figures of 4/40 as he became the first Indian since Chetan Sharma in 1987 to claim a World Cup hat-trick. India knocked out Afghanistan from the tournament with a 11-run win. AP

  • 2/9
    Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after seeing off Rohit Sharma. The opener was dismissed as early as in the fourth over as the Men in Blue got off to a shaky start. Reuters

  • 3/9
    India skipper Virat Kohli played a crucial role for his team with a fine knock of 67 runs. Apart from him, Kedar Jadhav also scored a half-century to take India to 224-8. Reuters

  • 4/9
    Mohammad Nabi was Afghanistan's top-scorer with 52 runs. AP

  • 5/9
    India captain Virat Kohli leads some of his members as they celebrated a thrilling win which officially ended Afghanistan's hopes of proggressing to the semi-finals. AP

  • 6/9
    In the day's second match in Old Trafford, Kane Williamson played a captain's knock of 1548 to guide New Zealand to 291-8 against West Indies. The Kiwis eventually went onto win by five runs. AP

  • 7/9
    Sheldon Cottrell is seen celebrating in his iconic 'salute' style after dismissing Colin Munro. Cottrell finished with a spell of 4/56. AP

  • 8/9
    Trent Boult celebrates Ashley Nurse's dismissal as West Indies were six down following this. Boult's figures read 4/30 after the game. AP

  • 9/9
    Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after scoring a century against the Kiwis. However, his celebration was short-lived as James Neesham dismissed him in the last ball of the match to suffer a five-run loss. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

