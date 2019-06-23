1/9 India speedster Mohammed Shami registered figures of 4/40 as he became the first Indian since Chetan Sharma in 1987 to claim a World Cup hat-trick. India knocked out Afghanistan from the tournament with a 11-run win. AP

2/9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after seeing off Rohit Sharma. The opener was dismissed as early as in the fourth over as the Men in Blue got off to a shaky start. Reuters

3/9 India skipper Virat Kohli played a crucial role for his team with a fine knock of 67 runs. Apart from him, Kedar Jadhav also scored a half-century to take India to 224-8. Reuters

4/9 Mohammad Nabi was Afghanistan's top-scorer with 52 runs. AP

5/9 India captain Virat Kohli leads some of his members as they celebrated a thrilling win which officially ended Afghanistan's hopes of proggressing to the semi-finals. AP

6/9 In the day's second match in Old Trafford, Kane Williamson played a captain's knock of 1548 to guide New Zealand to 291-8 against West Indies. The Kiwis eventually went onto win by five runs. AP

7/9 Sheldon Cottrell is seen celebrating in his iconic 'salute' style after dismissing Colin Munro. Cottrell finished with a spell of 4/56. AP

8/9 Trent Boult celebrates Ashley Nurse's dismissal as West Indies were six down following this. Boult's figures read 4/30 after the game. AP