1/6 Afghanistan bowled superbly and never let their shoulders down as they defended just 253 against batting-heavy Indian side. The match went to the second last ball, as India required 1 off 2. Jadeja played a pull shot but did not connect it well. The ball went in the air and Najibullah caught in at deep mid-wicket. The match was tied and the celebrations began in Afghanistan camp. AFP

2/6 Batting first, Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi began the innings well for Afghanistan, putting up 65 runs for the first wicket. However, the heavy scoring in this partnership was done by Shahzad, who scored 60 runs in this partnership. AFP

3/6 After the departure of Javed Ahmadi, wickets tumbled one after the other. Indian spinners came into action as Ravindra Jadeja bowled Rahmat Shah for 3, Kuldeep Yadav helped get rid of Hashmatullah Shahidi and Asghar Afghan on back-to-back deliveries. AFP

4/6 Shahzad carried on the good work as the wickets tumbled at the other end, blasting 124 off 116 balls, including 11 fours and 7 sixes. This was also his first ODI ton against India and his fourth overall in the format. His knock helped Afghanistan put 252/8 on the scoreboard. AFP

5/6 Indian openers began well, putting up 110 for the first wicket in 17.1 overs. The first wicket to fall was Ambati Rayudu, who scored 57 off 49 balls. Soon, KL Rahul (60 off 66 balls) left too and then Indian middle order derailed as the target was still at some distance. AFP