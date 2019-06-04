1/10 After being put into bat, Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq built an 82-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman, but missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 44 by Moeen Ali. Reuters

2/10 Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam put up an 88-run stand for the third wicket, with Azam being dismissed for 63 by Moeen Ali. Reuters

3/10 Moeen Ali celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. The hosts got the much-needed breakthrough, with Pakistan's score reading 199-3 at this point. Reuters

4/10 Mohammad Hafeez went onto score 84 runs, including an 80-run partnership with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, putting Pakistan in command. Reuters

5/10 Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a half-century. He scored 55 runs from 44 balls, as Pakistan put up a huge total of 348-8. Reuters

6/10 Joe Root celebrates after scoring his 15th ODI century. He scored 107 runs from 104 balls, but his efforts eventually went in vain. Reuters

7/10 Jos Buttler, too notched up a century to give the hosts some hope in the match. He scored 103 runs from just 76 balls, becoming England's fastest World Cup centurion. Reuters

8/10 the duo of Joe Root and Jos Buttler built a 130-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The hosts were 248-5 when they lost Root. Reuters

9/10 Wahab Riaz picked up three wickets, including the wicket of Jonny Bairstow as he finished with figures of 3/82.