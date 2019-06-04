First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
    After being put into bat, Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq built an 82-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman, but missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 44 by Moeen Ali. Reuters

    Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam put up an 88-run stand for the third wicket, with Azam being dismissed for 63 by Moeen Ali. Reuters

    Moeen Ali celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. The hosts got the much-needed breakthrough, with Pakistan's score reading 199-3 at this point. Reuters

    Mohammad Hafeez went onto score 84 runs, including an 80-run partnership with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, putting Pakistan in command. Reuters

    Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a half-century. He scored 55 runs from 44 balls, as Pakistan put up a huge total of 348-8. Reuters

    Joe Root celebrates after scoring his 15th ODI century. He scored 107 runs from 104 balls, but his efforts eventually went in vain. Reuters

    Jos Buttler, too notched up a century to give the hosts some hope in the match. He scored 103 runs from just 76 balls, becoming England's fastest World Cup centurion. Reuters

    the duo of Joe Root and Jos Buttler built a 130-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The hosts were 248-5 when they lost Root. Reuters

    Wahab Riaz picked up three wickets, including the wicket of Jonny Bairstow as he finished with figures of 3/82.

    Pakistan players celebrate their 14-run win over England. While it was Pakistan's first win after 11 matches, the hosts, considered favourites, lost their first match while chasing since 2015. Reuters

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

