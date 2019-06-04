Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz impress as Pakistan beat England in Cricket World Cup to break winless jinx
-
1/10
After being put into bat, Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq built an 82-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman, but missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 44 by Moeen Ali. Reuters
-
2/10
Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam put up an 88-run stand for the third wicket, with Azam being dismissed for 63 by Moeen Ali. Reuters
-
3/10
Moeen Ali celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. The hosts got the much-needed breakthrough, with Pakistan's score reading 199-3 at this point. Reuters
-
4/10
Mohammad Hafeez went onto score 84 runs, including an 80-run partnership with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, putting Pakistan in command. Reuters
-
5/10
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a half-century. He scored 55 runs from 44 balls, as Pakistan put up a huge total of 348-8. Reuters
-
6/10
Joe Root celebrates after scoring his 15th ODI century. He scored 107 runs from 104 balls, but his efforts eventually went in vain. Reuters
-
7/10
Jos Buttler, too notched up a century to give the hosts some hope in the match. He scored 103 runs from just 76 balls, becoming England's fastest World Cup centurion. Reuters
-
8/10
the duo of Joe Root and Jos Buttler built a 130-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The hosts were 248-5 when they lost Root. Reuters
-
9/10
Wahab Riaz picked up three wickets, including the wicket of Jonny Bairstow as he finished with figures of 3/82.
-
10/10
Pakistan players celebrate their 14-run win over England. While it was Pakistan's first win after 11 matches, the hosts, considered favourites, lost their first match while chasing since 2015. Reuters
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Loading...