Mayank Agarwal's ton guides India to commanding 273/3 against South Africa on Day 1 at Pune
Mayank Agarwal raises his bat after bringing up his second consecutive Test ton. AP
Anrich Nortje made his Test debut on Thursday, coming in place of Dane Piedt in the Proteas XI. AP
Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the innings, falling for 14. AP
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara forged a 138-run stand after Rohit Sharma's exit to put the hosts back in control. AP
Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 3/48. AP
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's unbroken partnership at close of play was worth 75 runs. AP
