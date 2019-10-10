First Cricket
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 10 Oct 10, 2019
OMA vs NEP
Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 9 Oct 10, 2019
NED vs HK
Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
JER in QAT Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  • 1/6
    Mayank Agarwal raises his bat after bringing up his second consecutive Test ton. AP

  • 2/6
    Anrich Nortje made his Test debut on Thursday, coming in place of Dane Piedt in the Proteas XI. AP

  • 3/6
    Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the innings, falling for 14. AP

  • 4/6
    Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara forged a 138-run stand after Rohit Sharma's exit to put the hosts back in control. AP

  • 5/6
    Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 3/48. AP

  • 6/6
    Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's unbroken partnership at close of play was worth 75 runs. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
