1/5 India opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates after registering his maiden double century on Day two of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Thursday. AP

2/5 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the dismissal of Hanuma Vihari, who managed to score just 10 runs. Maharaj finished with a spell of 3/189. AP

3/5 Ravindra Jadeja played a 45-ball knock of 30 runs as India declared their first innings at 502-7. AP

4/5 Proteas opener Aiden Markram walks back after being dismissed by R Ashwin. AP