SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 6 Oct 03, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Zimbabwe beat Singapore by 8 wickets
VAN in MAL | 4th T20I Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
SL in PAK Oct 05, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
SL in PAK Oct 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
    India opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates after registering his maiden double century on Day two of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Thursday. AP

    South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the dismissal of Hanuma Vihari, who managed to score just 10 runs. Maharaj finished with a spell of 3/189. AP

    Ravindra Jadeja played a 45-ball knock of 30 runs as India declared their first innings at 502-7. AP

    Proteas opener Aiden Markram walks back after being dismissed by R Ashwin. AP

    South Africa's Dean Elgar in action. The opening batsman is currently unbeaten along with Temba Bavuma at the other end, with the Proteas having scored 39-3 so far. They still trail India by 463 runs. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

