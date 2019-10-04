Mayank Agarwal, spinners headline India's performance on Day 2 of first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam
India opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates after registering his maiden double century on Day two of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Thursday. AP
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the dismissal of Hanuma Vihari, who managed to score just 10 runs. Maharaj finished with a spell of 3/189. AP
Ravindra Jadeja played a 45-ball knock of 30 runs as India declared their first innings at 502-7. AP
Proteas opener Aiden Markram walks back after being dismissed by R Ashwin. AP
South Africa's Dean Elgar in action. The opening batsman is currently unbeaten along with Temba Bavuma at the other end, with the Proteas having scored 39-3 so far. They still trail India by 463 runs. AP
